Scientist in Charge of China’s ‘Sinovac’ Vaccine Trials in Indonesia Has Died of Covid-19

by Ethan Huff

The woman in charge of communist China’s “Sinovac” injection trials in Indonesia has mysteriously died, and the mainstream media says it was due to the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Novilia Sjafri Bachtiar was announced dead amid another “wave” of the Chinese Virus that authorities are calling the “delta variant.” This spike in new infections directly corresponds with Indonesia’s mass “vaccination” campaign, which appears to be the cause behind the latest outbreak.

It is unclear whether or not Bachtiar had recently received a Sinovac injection, but the media and government authorities were quick to blame “covid” for her death while completely ignoring any possible vaccine link.

According to an official from the Indonesia state-owned pharmaceutical company BioFarma, Bachtiar has already been “buried” in accordance with the country’s Fauci Flu protocols for handling the deceased.

State enterprises minister Erick Thohir posted a message to Instagram indicating that Bachtiar’s death is a “huge loss” for BioFarma, which is in charge of producing Sinovac for the Indonesian market.

“She was lead scientist and head of dozens of clinical trials done by BioFarma, including COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials in cooperation with Sinovac,” Thohir lamented on the Facebook-owned social media platform, clearly concerned about the potential profit losses.

“It has been produced and injected into tens of millions [sic] people in Indonesia, as part of our effort to be free from this COVID-19 pandemic,” Thohir added, failing to suggest any reason for Bachtiar’s sudden and unusually timed death.

Many healthcare workers who recently took a Sinovac injection are now dead

While BioFarma did not immediately respond to requests for comment about Bachtiar’s death, news reports indicate that a wave of deaths has been reported in conjunction with the jab.

According to the independent data group Lapor COVID-19, some 131 healthcare workers in Indonesia who took the injection died not long after in the month of July alone.

This is all being ignored, of course, by the media and the pharmaceutical industry, which are still aggressively pushing the injections as the “cure” for the plandemic.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Indonesian people are testing “positive” for the delta variant despite having already gotten their injections. More than 1,000 have also died.

According to Sinovac spokesman Liue Peicheng, the company’s Wuhan Flu shot is highly effective against the delta variant, resulting in a three-fold reduction in neutralizing it. The science, however, does not show this.

Back in June, at least 350 Indonesian doctors who received their Fauci Ouchies still tested positive for the Chinese Virus despite having received the injection.

In every place where the jabs have been administered, in fact, there has been a sudden uptick in new cases of Chinese Germs that have authorities scrambling to come up with some kind of cover story.

They are attempting every trick in the book to try to fool the public into believing that somehow these are all just “breakthrough” cases when the reality is that the injections are spreading more disease.

The world would be much better off at this point in time had no injections ever been introduced in the first place. Natural “herd” immunity would have developed over time and everything would already be back to normal.

Because the government, billionaires, drug manufacturers, and celebrities told everyone to roll up their sleeves, however, it will now be a continued downward spiral with one new “variant” after another popping up out of nowhere, probably until the end of time.

“It is alarming for us because we cannot rely on vaccinations,” indicated Dr. Prijo Sidipratomo, a radiologist who works in the Indonesian capital of Jarakta, about the failure of Chinese Virus injections.