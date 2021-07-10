dozens of school districts are using book that claims ‘whiteness’ is the devil and that white children sell their soul for ‘stolen land and stolen riches’
BrainwashingEducationRacism

Dozens of School Districts are Using Book that Claims ‘Whiteness’ is the Devil and That White Children Sell Their Soul for ‘Stolen Land and Stolen Riches’

by guest author, Julian Conradson

Investigative Journalist and avid CRT opponent Chris Rufo has identified over 30 school districts across 15 different states that are teaching the radical ‘anti-whiteness’ book, “Not My Idea” by Anastasia Higginbotham.

dozens of school districts are using book that claims ‘whiteness’ is the devil and that white children sell their soul for ‘stolen land and stolen riches’

Rufo notes that the book, meant for children as young as kindergarteners, ‘traffics in the noxious principles of race essentialism, collective guilt, and anti-whiteness.’

One part includes images portraying whiteness as the devil, offering the reader a contract that ‘bids them to whiteness’ in exchange for stolen land and the ability to ‘mess endlessly’ with the lives of people of color.

The book teaches children to primarily identify by their skin color while it paints white children as evil, saying: “Whiteness is a bad deal. It always was.”

Another page says, “Racism is a white person’s problem and we are all caught up in it.”

pic 2 jc story july 9 913x479

Not My Idea” is a clear example of how CRT brands white children as oppressors that should feel shame for the color of their skin.

In June, A law firm associated with Ruffo filed a law suit in Illinois against a school district for instructing teachers to read the book, among others, and use it in their curriculum.

Parents across the country have been pushing back against this racist and anti-American indoctrination by speaking up against the teachers and school boards.

Despite their opposition, the largest teachers union in the country approved a plan last week to promote CRT across all 50 states and their 14,000 districts.

Some states, like Oklahoma and Florida have stepped up and banned CRT from schools, but we need more to do the same.

Bill Gates Gives Speech Demanding Action on Climate Change to 'Elites' Who Flew in on Private Jets Previous post

Related Articles

shocking white privilege, gender equity lesson plans used to indoctrinate your kids
EducationMind ControlPropagandaSJWTransgender AgendaWar on Children

Outrageous! Here’s a Look at the Shocking White Privilege, Gender Equity Lesson Plans Used To Indoctrinate Your Kids

california’s proposed 'ethnic studies' curriculum urges students to chant to aztec deity of human sacrifice and cannibalism – calls for 'counter genocide' against white christians
EducationSatanism

California’s Proposed ‘Ethnic Studies’ Curriculum Urges Students to Chant to Aztec Deity of Human Sacrifice and Cannibalism – Calls For ‘Counter-Genocide’ Against White Christians

15 hard lessons i learned from the 'texageddon' blackouts and collapse of critical infrastructure
EducationNewsPreppers

15 Hard Lessons I Learned from the ‘TEXAGEDDON’ Blackouts and Collapse of Critical Infrastructure

Principal Of Ny School Demands Parents Become 'white Traitors'
EducationPropagandaRacism

Principal of NY School Demands Parents Become ‘White Traitors’