russia staged a communist plandemic back in 1979 similar to covid

It was the year 1979 when a mysterious pneumonia disease started spreading throughout the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg, ushering in a localized medical police state much like the one that is now being birthed on a global scale via the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Many people are unaware of the story, but it reads like a dress rehearsal for everything we are seeing take place today in response to the Wuhan Virus.

The government and media claimed that the mysterious pneumonia disease was spreading through the air: check. People getting sick and having to be hospitalized was used to authorize the use of secret police: check.

The media was told to cover up the source of true source of the disease, which turned out to be a deep state laboratory: check.

Nearly every component of the 1979 Yekaterinburg pneumonia outbreak matches the Fauci Flu “pandemic” of today, right down to the false narrative that it had randomly jumped species from animal to human – that is until American spies reportedly picked up cues pointing to a different narrative.

Today, those “spies” are everyday sleuths with a brain, as well as a handful of broken-from-the-ranks doctors and politicians who are defying the prevailing narrative in favor of actual evidence, which suggests that the Wuhan Flu originated in a laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

“You’re thinking this is another coronavirus story – only it’s somehow planted 42 years in the past, right? Not this time,” reports Western Journal.

“While the Soviet anthrax incident looked eerily like it could’ve been a rehearsal for communist China’s apparent COVID-19 release, the two were not planned to be similar. But it was perhaps our first small-scale glimpse into what would take the world by storm four decades later … and it reiterates that history repeats itself.”

Tell me lies, tell me sweet little lies

Interestingly, it was a New York Times Moscow bureau chief who recently picked up on the 1979 Yekaterinburg incident, highlighting its relevancy in light of today’s revelations concerning the Wuhan Disease.

While it might seem impossible for authoritarian governments to mask the truth time and time again, we now know that it has happened at least twice, as evidenced by news reports published even years after the fact that continued to accept the Soviet narrative that the 1979 pneumonia scare was a mere accident rather than a planned false flag.

“Wild rumors do spread around every epidemic,” wrote Nobel Prize-winning American biologist Joshua Lederberg in a 1986 memo to the Times. “The current Soviet account is very likely to be true.”

My oh my, how things do not change. All last year, the mainstream media propped up the Fauci narrative that the Wuhan Flu came from bats at a wet market, even though there was zero evidence to support that claim.

Only in recent days has the media finally started to come around now that it is an undeniable fact that the Wuhan Virus was no mere accident. No, the Fauci Flu was hatched by Fauci and his friends to pull a fast one on the world while ushering in the “great reset.”

Ultimate Proof: Covid-19 Was Planned To Usher In The New World Order.

There are still many in denial, including Fauci himself, who have either convinced themselves to believe the lies they tell or are just so used to telling them that they could never feasibly tell the truth even if they tried.

“It’s been 40 years – the Berlin Wall has fallen, the Soviet Union has collapsed, we’ve witnessed communism’s lies, corruption and collapse time and again … yet American scientists still believe them,” warns the Western Journal.

“American elites stupidly let the Soviets spread a deadly lie for over a decade. Let’s make sure we don’t make the same mistake with China.”

Source: NaturalNews.com; / Reference: WesternJournal.com