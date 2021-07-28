Podcaster Says He Was Offered ‘Significant’ Money by UK Government to Push COVID Info (i.e. Propaganda)

A podcaster says he was offered a “significant” amount of money by the UK government to push COVID information but refused, instead asserting that people should “speak to your Doctor.”

Tim Cocker is a television and radio personality who primarily fronts sports content, but he was apparently contacted by the state and offered cash to use his platform to amplify what authorities want people to think about the coronavirus and vaccines.

“Been offered (and declined) significant amount of cash to “give Covid Information” to my podcast listeners,” tweeted Cocker.

1. If you want Covid information, speak to your Doctor

2. How many podcasts got the same offer? How much of (our) money is Gov’t spending on this?

3. Read point #1 again

— Tim Cocker (@cocker) July 27, 2021

Numerous respondents asked precisely what government department had contacted Cocker.

“Thank you for having the integrity to refuse and the courage to speak about it publicly,” commented another.

Cocker’s story is interesting because the only attention the media has given to anything similar is when YouTubers in Europe blew the whistle on a shadowy PR agency that was trying to get influencers to discredit COVID vaccines.

“French and German YouTubers, bloggers and influencers have been offered money by a supposedly UK-based PR agency with apparent Russian connections to falsely tell their followers the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is responsible for hundreds of deaths,” reported the Guardian.

Will the media follow up with Cocker and investigate exactly what government department is using taxpayer money to make podcasters push a certain narrative on COVID, despite them having no medical expertise?

Don’t hold your breath.

