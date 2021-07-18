mrna vaccine inventor most vaccinated countries are experiencing surge in covid 19 cases, while the least are not. 'this is worrying me quite a bit'
mRNA Vaccine Inventor: Most Vaccinated Countries Are Experiencing Surge in COVID-19 Cases, While the Least Are Not. ‘This Is Worrying Me Quite A Bit’

Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer in the field of mRNA vaccines, shared a viral Twitter thread on Friday which lays out a disturbing trend: the most-vaccinated countries in the world are experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, while the least-vaccinated countries are not.

This is worrying me quite a bit,” tweeted Malone, embedding the lengthy thread authored by Twitter user @holmenkollin (Corona Realism) via the ‘thread reader’ app.

Here’s what has Malone worried:

