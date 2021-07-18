mRNA Vaccine Inventor: Most Vaccinated Countries Are Experiencing Surge in COVID-19 Cases, While the Least Are Not. ‘This Is Worrying Me Quite A Bit’

Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer in the field of mRNA vaccines, shared a viral Twitter thread on Friday which lays out a disturbing trend: the most-vaccinated countries in the world are experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, while the least-vaccinated countries are not.

“This is worrying me quite a bit,” tweeted Malone, embedding the lengthy thread authored by Twitter user @holmenkollin (Corona Realism) via the ‘thread reader’ app.

this is worrying me quite a bit.https://t.co/c3uwlLAeCr — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) July 17, 2021

Here’s what has Malone worried:

Also take a look at what went on in the 15 most vaccinated countries worldwide (SPOILER: doesn‘t look to good) ⬇️ https://t.co/XJbblfWyho — Corona Realism 🟢 (@holmenkollin) July 16, 2021

Cyprus: majority of people vaccinated. Highest case count in the world. https://t.co/gNb0kpb0hc — Corona Realism 🟢 (@holmenkollin) July 16, 2021

What‘s special about small kingdom of Bhutan is that they jabbed 64% of their population within one week, starting 27/3. Just a few days after the start of the rollout, cases went up. pic.twitter.com/QKMxs0BTdD — Corona Realism 🟢 (@holmenkollin) July 16, 2021

+1 „But what about 100% vaccination rate?“ Here you go: 1600 double-jabbed british soldiers on HMS Queen Elizabeth. They even had hygiene rules, distancing etc Wait 2 months… 1 in 16 (= higher case rate than any country!) turns out to be infected.https://t.co/X8EANXaTVQ — Corona Realism 🟢 (@holmenkollin) July 16, 2021

„But the vaccine also makes people less transmissible?“ That’s what some studies claimed, yes. But at what point in time did they measure this effect? The jabs initially trigger your immune system. But what if the effect fades and you walk around bar any mucosal protection? — Corona Realism 🟢 (@holmenkollin) July 16, 2021

Source: ZeroHedge.com