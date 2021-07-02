New Report Stuns the World: The Vast Majority of Those Now Dying with Covid are People who Were VACCINATED Against It

Public Health England just released a new report showing that at least 62 percent of all deaths associated with the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) are occurring in people who were already “vaccinated.”

by Ethan Huff

The news just so happened to come out the same day that the mainstream media ran a distraction story about British politician Matt Hancock having a secret affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo.

Many people missed it the day it broke, in other words, but now it is circulating the web and causing many to question whether the jabs are truly safe and effective as the government claims.

Fresh data out of the U.K. shows that injected people are three times more likely to die from the so-called “delta variant” than people who left their immune systems and DNA alone by just saying no, as Nancy Reagan once said, to dangerous drugs.

Titled, “SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern and variants under investigation in England,” the paper, which is the 17th technical briefing to be released thus far on the matter, is highly telling as to what is in store for the jabbed later on down the road.

A table in the report shows that between Feb. 1, 2021, and June 21, 2021, there have been 9,571 confirmed cases of the “delta variant” in British people over the age of 50. Of these, 8,025 were confirmed just within the past 28 days alone.

This sudden spike in new cases directly coincides with the U.K.’s vaccine push, showing that the more people are getting vaccinated, the higher the rate of infections.

The data clearly shows that a mere 10 percent of all new alleged confirmed cases of the Chinese Virus within this age group are unvaccinated people.

Upwards of 37 percent of new cases are in people who got both of their injections in obedience to the government.

Another 40 percent of cases, it is important to note, occurred in people who received at least one dose of a Chinese Virus injection at least 21 days prior to testing “positive.”

This means that 77 percent of new Wuhan Flu cases are occurring in people who had either one or both doses of the injection.

Claim: Delta variant is caused and spread by vaccines

Based on the figures presented by Public Health England, the number of confirmed cases of delta variant among fully vaccinated people over the age of 50 is three times higher compared to the number among the unvaccinated. And in 50-and-over partially vaccinated people, the ratio is nine to one.

What this means, of course, is that the vaccines are dangerous and ineffective at preventing the spread of Chinese Germs, despite having received emergency use authorization (EUA) at “warp speed” from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Very limited trials were conducted beforehand that of course showed that the jabs “work.”

Anyone who has been paying attention knows that Big Pharma has refined the art of tampering with “science” to produce the desired outcome, which is exactly what happened with these “Operation Warp Speed” abomination injections.

“Unfortunately, it looks like Mr. Hancock has been lying again and instead of the Covid-19 vaccines being our route back to normal they are instead quite the opposite,” reports Humans Are Free, noting that the only people who are falling for all the lies are people who religiously watch mainstream “news” and trust everything the government tells them.

“Because the data published by Public Health England shows us that the number of alleged deaths due to the Delta variant are highest among those who have received two doses of the vaccine.”