macron forced to back down on mandating vaccine passports for shopping malls after nationwide protests
CoronavirusNewsVaccines

Macron Forced to Back Down on Mandating Vaccine Passports for Shopping Malls After Nationwide Protests

French President Emmanuel Macron has been forced to back down on imposing mandatory vaccine passports for entry to shopping malls after volatile nationwide protests.

macron forced to back down on mandating vaccine passports for shopping malls after nationwide protests

As we highlighted last week, Macron’s announcement that proof or vaccination or a negative test would be required to visit shopping malls, restaurants bars, hospitals, bars, cafés and access public transport sparked immediate demonstrations.

Those continued over the weekend, with around 114,000 people participating in protests in major cities like Nantes, where police again used tear gas to disperse demonstrators.

“In Lyon, the police arrested nine demonstrators while in Lans-en-Vercors, a vaccination centre was ransacked on Saturday morning,” reports the Express.

Also read: French Police Lay Down Shields Join 100,000 Protesters Marching Against Vaccine Passport.

The scenes prompted Macron to have to walk back at least part of the measures, with COVID passes now only required for malls with a surface area of more than 20,000 square meters.

“Business leaders are worried and I want to reassure them: We will show understanding,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told the media.

As we previously documented, under the the draconian law, people in France who enter a bar or restaurant without a COVID pass face 6 months in jail, while business owners who fail to check their status face a 1 year prison sentence and a €45,000 fine.

As in the UK, where vaccine passports will become mandatory for nightclubs, larger venues and potentially even pubs after that, a two tear medical apartheid is being created under which those who don’t take the jab will remain under de facto lockdown indefinitely.

Source: Summit.news

Sen. Ron Johnson: Data from Israel Shows 84% of New COVID Cases Are Vaccinated Individuals Previous post

Related Articles

sen. ron johnson data from israel shows 84% of new covid cases are vaccinated individuals
ConspiracyCoronavirusVaccines

Sen. Ron Johnson: Data from Israel Shows 84% of New COVID Cases Are Vaccinated Individuals

bill gates funded the creation of a 'vaccine passport' years before the covid pandemic
Bill GatesCoronavirusTyrannyVaccines

Bill Gates Funded the Creation of a ‘Vaccine Passport’ Years Before the Covid Pandemic

attorney thomas renz
CoronavirusNewsVaccines

America’s Frontline Doctors Attorney Files Lawsuit Against US Gov’t for 45,000 Covid Vaccine Deaths

boris johnson says only people who are ‘fully vaccinated’ will be allowed to attend large public events in the uk
CoronavirusTyrannyVaccines

Boris Johnson: Only ‘Fully Vaccinated’ People Will Be Allowed to Attend Large Public Events in UK