Graphene Oxide: A Toxic Substance in the Vial of the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine

by Ricardo Delgado and Prof Michel Chossudovsky

We bring to your attention this important interview with Ricardo Delgado Martin, Founder and Director of Quinta Columna.

Ricardo is responsible for coordinating the Spanish research team’s analysis of the impacts of graphene oxide nano-particles contained in the vial of the mRNA vaccine.

The results of their analysis by electron microscopy and spectroscopy are far-reaching. Graphene oxide is a toxin which triggers thrombi and blood coagulation. It also has an impact on the immune system. Graphene oxide accumulated in the lungs can have devastating impacts.

The results of the Spanish study suggest, yet to be fully confirmed, that the recorded vaccine related deaths and “adverse events” (e.g. published in the US by the CDC and in the EU) are attributable to the presence of graphene oxide nano-particles contained in the Covid vaccine vial.

Of significance, (acknowledged by national health authorities) graphene oxide is also contained in the face mask.

Graphene has electromagnetic properties which have been detected in people who have been vaccinated. These effects have been amply documented and confirmed. See the study conducted by the European Forum for Vaccine Vigilance

Ricardo Delgado Martin is specialized in biostatistics, clinical microbiology, clinical genetics and immunology.

For further details on this project see the report by Prof. Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid, specialized in Chemistry and Biology, Escuela Superior de Ingenería, University of Almería.

See summary of their report entitled Graphene Oxide Detection in Aqueous Suspension, Observational study in Optical and Electron Microscopy.

Full Study (English)

Speaking on behalf of the Spanish research team, Ricardo Delgado Martin recommends that the covid-19 experimental mRNA vaccine should be cancelled and discontinued immediately.

La Quinta Columna: ‘98% to 99% of the vaccination vial is graphene oxide’

El Gato al Agua, the Spanish national political and current affairs talk show hosted by José Javier Esparza, has given space in its program to the biostatistician and founder of La Quinta Columna to comment on the official interim report of the analysis of the first vaccination vial obtained.

According to Delgado, La Quinta Columna has obtained a dozen more from different laboratories and will continue to analyze them together with the University of Almeria without rest.

Throughout the program it has blown everyone’s mind that between 98% and 99% of the content of the vaccination vials corresponds to graphene oxide.

As the Spanish team have been saying, this is not a vaccine but a dose of pure graphene oxide into the vein:

No Longer Science Fiction: Graphene-Based Brain Control Technology Announced

This is a controversial study. There are scientists and medical doctors who disagree with the results of the Spanish study.

The evidence has to be ascertained and corroborated. What is required is that independent scientists and health professionals conduct their own lab analysis of the contents of the vaccine vial.

Similarly, we call upon the national health authorities of the 193 member states of the UN which are currently vaccinating their people, to conduct their own study and analysis of the vaccine vial. And if graphene-oxide is detected, the vaccination program should immediately be discontinued.

