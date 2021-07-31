gibraltar (99% of population vaccinated) and iceland (90 98% of population vaccinated) see massive covid spike

Stats coming out of several countries show vaccinated people are spreading Covid-19, as evidence mounts the vaccine is actually causing viral variants and infections as experts predicted.

In Gibraltar, a peninsula in Spain, almost 99% of the population is fully vaccinated – that’s according to info provided by Google. Despite the high vaccination rate, Covid cases appear to be on the rise, increasing by 2,500 percent per day.

The data is consistent with stats seen in Israel which show the delta variant running rampant despite a majority of the population being fully vaccinated.

On Tuesday, it was reported by Israeli media that people who were already infected with Covid were 7 times less likely to be reinfected than those who were vaccinated, speaking to the power of natural immunity.

What’s Going On? India Sees Surge of Deaths and Injuries Following COVID-19 Vaccine Roll-Out.

Likewise, in Iceland, an island where nearly the entire adult population is vaccinated, Covid cases are similarly on the rise.

“The country is a vaccinators’ paradise,” reported journalist Alex Berensen. “90% of people 40-70 and 98% (!) of those over 70 are fully vaccinated.”

On Tuesday, Iceland’s chief epidemiologist even suggested some COVID-19 lockdown restrictions could remain in place for up to 15 years.

Also on Thursday, Singapore emerged as yet another country where the vaccinated appear to be spreading Covid, with the government revealing that about three-quarters of new Covid-19 infections stemmed from vaccinated people.

Meanwhile, in Sweden, where the vaccination rate is hovering at a low 39 percent and the government is not enforcing face masks, there have been zero Covid deaths.

The evidence suggests the vaccine is actually spreading disease in more countries than just the United States.

With stats like these, it’s easy to see why so many would be hesitant, or outright refuse to take the experimental jab.

Sources: InfoWars.com; Banned.video