all across france citizens take to the streets and clash with police protesting new mandatory covid 19 vaccine measures

As we reported on Monday, France President Emmanuel Macon announced new COVID measures that included mandatory COVID vaccines for health workers, a “health pass” to access the cinema, trains, restaurants as well as in hospitals, retirement homes, medical and social establishments, but also in planes, trains and buses for long trips, curfews, and even “pension reform” where people will “have to work longer and retire later.”

Today was Bastille Day in France, and many people took to the streets to protest, and many clashed with police. Here are some of the videos appearing on Twitter.

Today, on Bastille Day, they are marching in Paris against vaccine passports and vaccine mandates. We are all in this together. Liberté

pic.twitter.com/gyKYbAlKYL

People in the city of #Lyon clashing with #Macron's police forces during today's massive street protests against Macron's new mandatory vaccine laws

I participated in the Parisian demonstration. Two separate processions, one from the Place de la République, the other from Porte de Clichy, probably 10,000 people in all. The riot police prevented their meeting. It was a spontaneous demonstration. #VaccinObligatoire

« Liberté, liberté » Un cortège se forme contre le #PassSanitaire dans les rues de Paris. #VaccinObligatoire

Manifestation contre le #PassSanitaire en cours à Paris, plusieurs milliers de personnes. #VaccinObligatoire

" Toulouse soulève toi " elle est au RDV ✊ qlq'un peut réveiller BFM CNEWS LCI … #14Juillet #VaccinObligatoire

Avignon , ils manifestent juste à qlq mètres d'une traditionnelle cérémonie du #14Juillet peut être c le début d'un grand mouvement qui s'écrira dans l'histoire (📽 La province) #VaccinObligatoire

