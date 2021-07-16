all across france citizens take to the streets and clash with police protesting new mandatory covid 19 vaccine measures
As we reported on Monday, France President Emmanuel Macon announced new COVID measures that included mandatory COVID vaccines for health workers, a “health pass” to access the cinema, trains, restaurants as well as in hospitals, retirement homes, medical and social establishments, but also in planes, trains and buses for long trips, curfews, and even “pension reform” where people will “have to work longer and retire later.”

Today was Bastille Day in France, and many people took to the streets to protest, and many clashed with police. Here are some of the videos appearing on Twitter.

 

Via HealthImpactNews.com

