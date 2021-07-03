Facebook Rolls Out Weird ‘You’ve Been Exposed to Extremist Content’ Alerts

Facebook users have begun to receive creepy messages warning them that they ‘may have been exposed to extremist content’ and asking if they need support, as well as asking them to report anyone they know who ‘may be becoming an extremist’.

The warnings began popping up Thursday and have little indication of what the platform considers to be ‘extremist content’:

“Let me manipulate you by saying some arbitrary enemy is manipulating you.” The gaslighting is unreal. pic.twitter.com/dIJRuaMHlH — Jennifer Schoewe (@js_conservative) July 1, 2021

Encouraging people to turn in their friends, relatives and neighbours for wrongthink, where have we heard about this before?

As a matter of fact, I just got this a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/0tyIs3IbJI — Joan M Cullen (@JoanieBaloney90) July 1, 2021

Every single time I open the FB app on my iphone it pops up now starting today. — JJ Boogie (@JJ_Boogie) July 1, 2021

Here’s what the Facebook warnings end up at:

On closer inspection, the warnings further link to a group that calls itself Life After Hate.

The About description on their website reads:

Our Mission – Life After Hate is committed to helping people leave the violent far-right to connect with humanity and lead compassionate lives.

Our Programs – Our primary goal is to interrupt violence committed in the name of ideological or religious beliefs. We do this through education, interventions, academic research, and outreach.

Note that there is still no definition of what ‘violent far-right’ means, and there is no mention of any far-left hate groups, of which there are plenty.

I just reported AOC, Omar and Tlaib. https://t.co/JTf5qTGIwi — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 1, 2021

A ‘fact sheet’ posted to Life After Hate’s website also proclaims that “far right extremism and white supremacy are the greatest domestic terror threats facing the United States.”

So, ok hate only exists on the right. And surely every woke leftist this message is sent to won’t use it against the conservative neighbour or colleague who merely disagrees with them.

You can see where this is heading.

I got this today, pretty sure they're telling on themselves. pic.twitter.com/8BoyhbfJlX — Red Zone SEO (@redzoneseo) July 1, 2021

Facebook responded to questions about the alerts Thursday, issuing a statement that says “This test is part of our larger work to assess ways to provide resources and support to people on Facebook who may have engaged with or were exposed to extremist content, or may know someone who is at risk,”

“We are partnering with NGOs and academic experts in this space and hope to have more to share in the future,” the Facebook statement also read.

This group appears to be yet another like the Southern Poverty Law Center, a far left political entity masquerading as a bipartisan organisation with the express goal of silencing anyone who does not adhere to their warped outlook.

We shouldn’t be surprised, Facebook has been doing this for years already, first targeting and attempting to silence those who publicly engage in wrongthink, and then going after everyone else.

As Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters recently noted, Facebook and Zuckerberg have an insatiable desire to “insidiously take over absolutely everything” and wipe out anyone or anything they cannot control.

Source: Summit.news