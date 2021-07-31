DMX Allegedly Received Covid Vaccine Days Before Heart Attack – Family Says NO DRUGS!

[Updated below] Rap legend DMX, real name Earl Simmons, is currently in the ICU after suffering from a massive heart attack. Early reports speculated that DMX’s condition may have been brought about because of an alleged drug overdose.

But MTO News spoke with a member of the Simmons family who believes that it was NOT drugs that caused the heart attack.

In an EXCLUSIVE interview, MTO News spoke with DMX’s family member who told us that the rapper received the COVID vaccine about a week before he suffered from the heart attack.

DMX’s family member told MTO News, “[DMX] got the vaccine when they opened it up to people over 50. He got it so that he could go travel and perform, stuff like that.”

New York State opened up the COVID-19 vaccinations for people over the age of 50 in mid March.

And the family member suspects that DMX heart attack could have been a reaction to the vaccine. The family member explained:

“Everyone [in the news] keeps saying that [DMX] had a drug overdose. How do they know? I’m in the family and no doctor told me anything about an overdose.”

The family member is FURIOUS about the speculation surrounding DMX drug use. She told MTO News:

“Yes he had past issues with drugs. But nobody knows that he had an OD. It’s f**cked up that its being reported like that.”

She told MTO News that she – and the family – are considering taking legal action against news publications prematurely concluding that DMX suffered a drug overdose.

But what is clear – according to the family member – is that DMX did take the Covid vaccine.

The grieving kin explained, “He took that vaccine, and he had a heart attack. I’m not saying the vaccine did it, but he never had a heart attack before.”

Over 167 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States from December 14, 2020, through April 5, 2021. During this time, the CDC received only 2,794 reports of death among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Editor’s update: Since publishing this article, a lawyer who represented DMX told USA Today that DMX didn’t receive the Covid vaccine a week before his heart attack. The lawyer also told the publication, however, that he “wasn’t sure if DMX received the vaccine before that period.”

MTO News received this information about DMX receiving the Covid-19 vaccine from a source related to the family, and stands firmly on CDC’s report that there has yet to be a proven link between the COVID -19 vaccine and anyone’s death.

The CDC on their website states that there is “no evidence” of a link between those deaths and the vaccine.