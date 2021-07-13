democrat groups plan to ‘fact check’ private sms messages
Censorship

Democrat Groups Plan to ‘Fact Check’ Private SMS Messages

Groups allied with the Biden administration are planning on working directly with cellphone network providers to ‘fact check’ private SMS messages if they contain “misinformation about vaccines.”

democrat groups plan to ‘fact check’ private sms messages

The revelation is made in a Politico article which explains how the White House is preparing to characterize “conservative opponents of its Covid-19 vaccine campaign as dangerous and extreme.”

The decision to ramp up the information war against vaccine skeptics was made after conservatives showed resistance to the Biden administration’s plan to go “door-to-door” to increase vaccination rates.

“Biden allied groups, including the Democratic National Committee, are also planning to engage fact-checkers more aggressively and work with SMS carriers to dispel misinformation about vaccines that is sent over social media and text messages,” states the report.

“The goal is to ensure that people who may have difficulty getting a vaccination because of issues like transportation see those barriers lessened or removed entirely.”

The prospect of the DNC and other government-affiliated groups having access to Americans’ private text messages represents a chilling surveillance dystopia.

Interfering with and trying to ‘fact check’ people’s personal conversations is also utterly demented.

Recall that ‘fact-checkers’ infamously declared the Wuhan lab leak hypothesis to be a “debunked conspiracy theory” at the start of the pandemic, only to be forced into a humiliating reversal later on.

In doing so, they may have helped facilitate one of the biggest cover-ups in modern history, so what business such groups have in snooping on people’s private SMS messages is anyone’s guess.

Reference: Summit.news

Medical Journal: ‘Parents Should Lose Veto Power' Over Children Going Trans Previous post

Related Articles

mrna technology pioneer blasts big tech censorship
Big TechCensorshipVaccines

mRNA Technology Pioneer Blasts Big Tech Censorship

world economic forum makes censorship pledge to 'tackle harmful content and conduct online'
Big TechCensorshipWorld Economic Forum

World Economic Forum Makes Censorship Pledge to ‘Tackle Harmful Content and Conduct Online’

canadian politician derek sloan uses parliament hill to give voices to censored doctors and scientists blowing the whistle on covid 19 genocide and crimes against humanity
CensorshipCoronavirus

Canadian Politician Derek Sloan Uses Parliament Hill to Give Voices to Censored Doctors and Scientists Blowing the Whistle on COVID-19 Genocide and Crimes Against Humanity

biden’s epa deletes inconvenient data showing no man made climate change
CensorshipGlobal Warming Hoax

Biden’s EPA DELETES Inconvenient Data Showing No Man-Made Climate Change