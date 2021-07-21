Mapping Tyranny: The Countries Where COVID-19 Vaccination is Now Mandatory

During a speech on July 12, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the introduction of compulsory vaccination for healthcare workers in hospitals and a number of other establishments.

The new measures have proved controversial and are expected to impact around 700,000 people. The step was taken as part of a new phase of France’s plan to curb the pandemic amid the spread of the [allegedly] highly infectious Delta variant.

As Statista’s Niall McCarthy notes, France has thus joined a list of some 15 countries that have decided to impose to some of compulsory vaccination on some level.

As our map shows, the obligation is only population-wide in three countries so far – Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Vatican City.

Elsewhere, obligatory vaccinations are in place for healthcare workers or certain professions requiring a high level of human contact in a number of countries including the UK, Italy and Greece.

In Russia, for example, the vaccination of service sector employees is mandatory in some localities, such as Moscow and St. Petersburg, while in the United States, San Francisco recently announced it would require all 35,000 city employees to get the jab.

Source: ZeroHedge.com