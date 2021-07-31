cdc releases study showing 3:4 delta cases are among the vaccinated
CDC Releases Study Showing 3/4 Delta Cases Are Among the Vaccinated

The CDC has released a study backing up its decision to recommend indoor masking for both vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans. The study examined one outbreak and found three-quarters of people testing positive were vaccinated.

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face protective masks walk on Hollywood Blvd in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2021 © Reuters / Mario Anzuoni

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised its masking guidelines on Tuesday, urging all Americans in areas with high Covid-19 transmission to mask up when indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Mask mandates in companies, government departments, and certain local jurisdictions followed, as CDC Director Rochelle Walensky insisted the decision was made on the back of fresh scientific evidence.

The CDC released that evidence on Friday. In a study of 469 cases of Covid-19 that broke out in the resort town of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, earlier this month, 74% occurred in “fully vaccinated persons.” Four out of five patients hospitalized were fully vaccinated, and on average the inoculated had completed their two rounds of doses only 86 days before infection. (…)

Source: RT.com (excerpt, read more) / Study: CDC.gov

