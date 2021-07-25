yale doctor calls out cdc for committing large scale medical fraud and hiding covid cases among the vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is engaged in one of the greatest medical frauds of our time, using disparate PCR cycle thresholds to artificially inflate covid-19 cases in the unvaccinated, while hiding covid cases in the fully vaccinated. This covid-19 testing fraud continues to obfuscate the American medical response, as the original aerosolized bioweapon evades detection, as the ongoing release of that spike protein continues through the “savior” vaccines.

In a recent interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Dr. Harvey Risch of the Yale School of Medicine called out the CDC for committing wide-scale medical fraud. When the covid-19 vaccines were launched under emergency authorization, the CDC changed the covid-19 testing guidelines for the fully vaccinated, lowering the cycle threshold count of the PCR test ONLY for the vaccinated.

Epidemiologist exposes CDC’s testing and vaccine fraud

“Some months ago, the CDC stopped counting breakthrough cases … the large numbers of cases in people who had been vaccinated,” said Dr. Harvey Risch.

“So, of course, those cases don’t register for the CDC’s counts, and so the great proportion [of cases] that they’re claiming are in unvaccinated people,” Risch said.

“And that fallacy is why the U.S. and the CDC’s count is different than Israel or the UK. It’s a fallacy.”

Israel’s health ministry has found that 40 percent of new covid cases are in the vaccinated, while less than 1 percent of new cases are from people who were previously infected. People who recovered from a natural infection have immunity that is 40 times more durable at preventing hospitalization from future variants. In the UK, Sir Patrick Vallance said the vaccinated patients makeup 40-60 percent of new covid cases, proving the vaccines are an abysmal failure at preventing serious illness in the real world.

PCR test fraud and falsely-advertised vaccines continue to destroy people’s lives

In many cases, these covid-19 tests are fraudulently calibrated at over 30 or 40 cycle thresholds to produce a “false positive” covid-19 diagnosis. The tests do not decipher dead viral debris from infectious viral debris and can report a false positive reading even though someone has recovered from the infection and has immunity.

A more accurate diagnosis is produced using a PCR cycle threshold of 17, confirmed using symptom-specific criteria, and also backed up by another test called Sanger Sequencing.

However, most states were not transparent with the number of cycle thresholds used to generate covid-19 cases, and they did not use medical standards to properly diagnose the cause of medical emergencies.

Instead of following scientific standards, labs and covid-19 test companies took advantage of income streams and perpetrated fraud. Moreover, US hospital systems were financially compensated for a positive covid-19 test, coercing medical authorities to diagnose covid-19 as the cause of death, when it is merely “suspected or cannot be ruled out.”

Relying on test fraud, the covid-19 diagnosis fraudulently became the final determinant and leading cause of death for people who passed away from other causes, like medical error, heart attack, ventilator-associated pneumonia, influenza, prescription error, omission of treatment, stroke, or an assortment of hospital-acquired infections, etc..

This covid-19 diagnosis was also slapped on mildly ill or healthy individuals, subjecting them to fraudulent “quarantine” orders and contact tracing, which unlawfully detained people and deprived them of their liberty, while shuttering entire workplaces and industries in the process.

After lowering the cycle count for the vaccinated, case counts have predictably fallen, making the vaccine appear effective. To further make covid-19 disappear in the vaccinated, the CDC stopped recording “breakthrough cases” in the Spring of 2021. These are deliberate acts of deception.

The CDC is using this medical fraud to claim that the unvaccinated are the cause of the ongoing pandemic, when in reality, the vaccinated are still getting sick, seeking hospitalization and coming down with new health problems like heart inflammation, blood clots and stroke. On the contrary, people who are properly treated will go on to gain immunity that is 40 times more durable for preventing hospitalization in the face of mutating strains.

Source: NaturalNews.com / References: WND.com; IsraelNationalNews.com