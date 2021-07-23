CDC Quietly Deletes 6,000 COVID Vaccine Deaths from Its Website Total

As reported earlier the CDC-linked VAERS website released its weekly numbers last Friday.

The website has now recorded 11,140 reported deaths from the COVID vaccine in the United States. This is up from 9,125 reported deaths from the COVID-19 vaccinations total from last week.

The number of deaths linked to vaccines this year has absolutely skyrocketed. According to the CDC’s own data.

On Wednesday the CDC posted on its own website that there were 12,313 reported deaths from the COVID Vaccine since December.

This number would track with the VAERS website number:

But then a strange thing happened. After the CDC posted this number they went back hours later and switched it to 6,079 reported deaths in the US from the COVID Vaccine.

Infowars posted video of screengrabs from the CDC website on Wednesday.

The CDC deleted 6,000 vaccine deaths from its website in 6 hours. What gives?

This is amazing.

Via Infowars:

Source: TheGatewayPundit.com / Reference: Infowars.