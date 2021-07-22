boris johnson says only people who are ‘fully vaccinated’ will be allowed to attend large public events in the uk
Boris Johnson: Only ‘Fully Vaccinated’ People Will Be Allowed to Attend Large Public Events in UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that English nightclubs and other venues with large crowds will require patrons to present proof of full vaccination from the end of September.

Last Monday, French president Emmanuel Macron told his subjects that COVID vaccinations would now be mandatory for certain segments of the population, and what did we tell you would happen? We told you that all of Europe would soon follow his lead.

Well, that didn’t take long.

Recently, England announced draconian vaccination requirements, and in a fitting touch of irony, they made the announcement on ‘Freedom Day’.

In America we have a little bit of a reprieve, it is illegal to make any vaccine mandatory if it has not been approved by the FDA, which none of the COVID vaccines have been. But as soon as that FDA approval happens, many are saying it will be around the middle of September, then it is nearly a sure bet that we will see mandatory vaccinations begin.

