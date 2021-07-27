Big Tech Companies Agree to Work Together in Internet Freedom Crackdown

A simultaneous move by Big Tech companies to work together to counter “right wing terrorism” by coordinating censorship, along with Paypal announcing that it will be partnering with the notorious leftist political group the Anti-Defamation League, prompted critics to warn of a renewed move to crush internet freedom.

Reuters reported Monday that “A counterterrorism organization formed by some of the biggest U.S. tech companies including Facebook (FB.O) and Microsoft (MSFT.O) is significantly expanding the types of extremist content shared between firms in a key database, aiming to crack down on material from white supremacists and far-right militias.”

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Microsoft and others will actively share information under the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT), a body previously reserved for targeting Taliban and Al Qaeda content.

As is always the case, there is no definition of what “extremist content” is, or what “white supremacists” or the “far right” are, but you can rest assured that past experiences have proven that these terms will encompass anything to do with being white, Christian, not a Marxist, and having an opinion that doesn’t jive with leftists in Silicon Valley.

Republicans have done nothing to prevent this from coming.They’re bought off by big tech. Are you paying attention yet? pic.twitter.com/OYwAzY92Bt — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) July 26, 2021

As we have seen, Facebook is essentially an arm of the Biden administration at this point, and has been working with virulently leftist organisations to censor ‘wrong think’ for years.

In addition, The ADL announced Monday that they are partnering with PayPal “to fight extremism and hate” by coming together to analyze “how extremists leverage financial platforms to fund criminal activity.”

In other words, cutting off the accounts of people they disagree with, like the state does in communist China.

The @ADL is highly politicized group: completely liberal and aligned with the DNC, just a tad more pro-Israel in their focus but otherwise no differences. This is yet another union between establishment liberalism and Big Tech to control and censor the internet. https://t.co/UI5OrBYB1e — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 26, 2021

The ADL now gets to decide if you're allowed to have a Twitter account or a PayPal, who ever voted for Jonathan Greenblatt to make these decisions? https://t.co/BDFcDgeb7K — Keith Woods ☘️ (@KeithWoodsYT) July 26, 2021

Reuters notes that “The initiative will be led through ADL’s Center on Extremism, and will focus on uncovering and disrupting the financial flows supporting white supremacist and anti-government organizations.”

Social credit is coming! We don't want this. https://t.co/JCjPnVwhHS — James Lindsay, Critical Clown Theorist (@ConceptualJames) July 26, 2021

Why don’t you just call it the social credit score and start punishing people for wrong think like they do in China @PayPal — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) July 26, 2021

This is far from unprecedented and has been going on for some time. Outlets like Infowars had their Paypal accounts suspended a long time ago.

Now it’s time for everyone else to become the target:

PayPal locked my account and regularly takes donations aside because some of you mention the word "Syria" in your kind messages. Their definition of "extremism" is apparently just existing. The ADL is just going to expand that to anyone criticizing israel, you already know it. https://t.co/guWVBpPl9T — Richard Medhurst 🇸🇾🇵🇸 (@richimedhurst) July 26, 2021

In light of the recent ADL news partnering with paypal and its history of spying activists, I want to remind everyone of this earlier this summer. https://t.co/PkBdOH8n1q — #SaveSilwan #SaveBeita رفائيل | 💐🕎🇵🇸🇦🇲 (@strelkaibelka) July 26, 2021

Source: Summit.news