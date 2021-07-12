Disturbing! Australia Health Minister: ‘We’ve Got to Accept That This is the New World Order,’ as Harsh COVID Lockdowns Imposed

“We’ve got to accept that this is the New World Order,” says NSW Health Minister.

by Jamie White

Disturbing footage out of Australia shows a New Wales’ MP declare the beginning of the “New World Order” as the government locks down the country over COVID once again.

New Wales Minister for Health and Medical Research Brad Hazzard dismissed lockdown concerns as “just the way it is,” claiming citizens must “accept” this “New World Order” paradigm.

“This is a world pandemic,” Hazzard said Saturday. “It’s a one in 100-year event. So you can expect that we will have transmission from time to time, and that’s just the way it is.”

“We’ve got to accept that this is the New World Order.”

07/10/2021: Australia announces the New World Order pic.twitter.com/1d5r1VLmKJ — Pieter Christiaens (@PieterChrist) July 10, 2021

As part of the “New World Order” model, the following measures have been imposed upon Australian citizens:

Outdoor gatherings limited to 2 people

Exercise permitted no farther than 10km away from home

Browsing shops forbidden

1 person in household allowed to shop for essentials

Funeral limited to 10 people

If that sounds unreasonable and authoritarian, that’s because it is.

In fact, Australia recorded its first COVID death of 2021 just last week.

So 1 person dies, and now a country of over 25 million must be locked down forever.

Welcome to the New World Order’s Great Reset agenda.