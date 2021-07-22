America’s Frontline Doctors Attorney Files Lawsuit Against US Gov’t for 45,000 Covid Vaccine Deaths

Ohio-based attorney Thomas Renz is suing the federal government for pushing “vaccines” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) that have reportedly caused at least 45,000 deaths so far.

At a recent conference in Anaheim, Calif., Renz announced that a whistleblower insider submitted a sworn declaration under oath attesting to the fact that the American military-industrial complex is trying to cover up massive death numbers from the jabs that are not being publicly reported.

“I’m filing papers in federal court today,” Renz told a cheering audience – you can watch the clip below.

“Jane Doe gave me some information, she’s an insider, she’s a whistleblower. We are submitting to federal court today, based on a sworn declaration, under threat of perjury this woman attested to this, and she is an expert. We know, based on what she’s said, that there have been at least 45,000 deaths from this vaccine.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Renz says the whistleblower has seen “inside the systems” where vaccine injuries and deaths are being reported that at least 45,000 people in the United States have died within three days after getting injected – and this is just one system that reports to the federal government.

Claim: Realistically, more than half a million Americans are now dead because of covid vaccines

According to Renz, there are as many as 12 different systems that report vaccine-caused deaths and injuries to the government. This means that the true number of Wuhan Virus injection deaths could be closer to 540,000 people.

“How many have really died?” Renz asked. “And why are they covering it up? These people are murdering people. This is complicity at a minimum. People need to be in jail.”

Knowing that Big Tech would be quick to censor his speech from YouTube and social media platforms – don’t worry, you will always find this type of content at Brighteon.com which is never censored – Renz had a message for the tech cabal, too.

“You are complicit in causing death, and I cannot wait to sue you over and over again,” Renz said, referring to multinational corporations like Google, Facebook and Twitter, all of which are engaged in a massive truth coverup.

Renz thanked America’s Frontline Doctors for empowering him to file the suit in Alabama. He personally addressed Dr. Simone Gold and others at the organization who have been speaking out for the past year against the medical deep state’s efforts to silence the facts while promoting medical misinformation.

“Thank you, all of you who are doing this,” Renz stated.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), meanwhile, is claiming, based on what it is publicly reported in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), that only about 11,000 people have died from Fauci Flu shots. Many of these were reported well past the three-day post-injection timeline assessed by the whistleblower.

Dr. Judy Mikovits and Dr. Andrew Wakefield were both in attendance at the same event, which warned that Tony Fauci is a “Luciferian weasel” who should not be taken seriously.

“I will be praying very hard for the whistleblower’s safety and for discernment to the legal team,” wrote one commenter at Brighteon.com.

“There is not a day that goes by without a jaw dropping admission of treason, flat out murder, theft of taxpayer dollars, election fraud and other crimes against the people of the United States from this not elected fake government,” wrote another.

“Looks like depopulation is occurring more rapidly than originally disclosed,” commenter another. “I can imagine Bill Gates and his cohorts shouting, ‘Full speed ahead!’”

Source: NaturalNews.com