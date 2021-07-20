america has been overthrown by the satanic cult

‘No one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it’ – George Orwell, 1984

“The Nazis wanted Germans to support the Nazi dictatorship and believe in Nazi ideas. To accomplish this goal, they tried to control forms of communication through censorship and propaganda. This included control of newspapers, magazines, books, art, theater, music, movies, and radio” said the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

“When the Nazis came to power in 1933, the German constitution guaranteed freedom of speech and freedom of the press. Through decrees and laws, the Nazis abolished these civil rights and destroyed German democracy. Starting in 1934, it was illegal to criticize the Nazi government. Even telling a joke about Hitler was considered treachery. People in Nazi Germany could not say or write whatever they wanted.”

“The elimination of the German multi-party political system brought about the demise of hundreds of newspapers produced by outlawed political parties. It also allowed the state to seize the printing plants and equipment of the Communist and Social Democratic Parties, which were often turned over directly to the Nazi Party. In the following months, the Nazis established control or exerted influence over independent press organs.

During the first weeks of 1933, the Nazi regime deployed the radio, press, and newsreels to stoke fears of a pending “Communist uprising,” then channeled popular anxieties into political measures that eradicated civil liberties and democracy.

SA (Storm Troopers) and members of the Nazi elite paramilitary formation, the SS, took to the streets to brutalize or arrest political opponents and incarcerate them in hastily established detention centers and concentration camps. Nazi thugs broke into opposing political party offices, destroying printing presses and newspapers.

Sometimes using holding companies to disguise new ownership, executives of the Nazi Party-owned publishing house, Franz Eher, established a huge empire that drove out competition and purchased newspapers at belowmarket prices.

Some independent newspapers, particularly conservative newspapers and non-political illustrated weeklies, accommodated to the regime through self-censorship or initiative in dealing with approved topics.”

Maybe we can rewrite that quote from the same web site but using a more “today” feeling way:

“The elimination of the American multi-party political system brought about the demise of hundreds of news sources produced by outlawed political viewpoints. It also allowed the Feds to seize the websites and equipment of the Conservative and Christian news outlets, which were often turned over directly to the Democrat controlled media. In the following months, the Democrats established control or exerted influence over independent press organs.

During the first weeks of 2016, the Obama regime deployed the radio, TV, and Websites to stoke fears of a pending “Conservative Christian uprising,” then channeled popular anxieties into political measures that eradicated civil liberties and democracy.

BLM (Storm Troopers) and members of the Democrat elite paramilitary formation, Antifa, took to the streets to brutalize or intimidate political opponents and incarcerate them in hastily established detention centers and concentration camps. Democrat thugs broke into opposing political party offices, destroying computers and other equipment.

Sometimes using holding companies to disguise new ownership, executives of the NWO elites owned publishing houses, CNN – NY Times – ABC-NBC-CBS – Facebook – Twitter and so on, established a huge empire that drove out competition and purchased news sources at below-market prices.

Some independent news sources, particularly conservative websites and non-political news sources, accommodated to the regime through self-censorship or initiative in dealing with approved topics.”

In a different source story in the same publication they continued:

“The Propaganda Ministry, through its Reich Press Chamber, assumed control over the Reich Association of the German Press, the guild which regulated entry into the profession. Under the new Editors Law of October 4, 1933, the association kept registries of “racially pure” editors and journalists, and excluded Jews and those married to Jews from the profession. Propaganda Ministry officials expected editors and journalists, who had to register with the Reich Press Chamber to work in the field, to follow the mandates and instructions handed down by the ministry. In paragraph 14 of the law, the regime required editors to omit anything “calculated to weaken the strength of the Reich abroad or at home.”

The Propaganda Ministry aimed further to control the content of news and editorial pages through directives distributed in daily conferences in Berlin and transmitted via the Nazi Party propaganda offices to regional or local papers. Detailed guidelines stated what stories could or could not be reported and how to report the news.

Journalists or editors who failed to follow these instructions could be fired or, if believed to be acting with intent to harm Germany, sent to a concentration camp. Rather than suppressing news, the Nazi propaganda apparatus instead sought to tightly control its flow and interpretation and to deny access to alternative sources of news.”

This also could be rewritten and fit perfectly with today’s reality just by changing the names of the guilty, both government as well as private agencies.

One recent example of the left borrowing from proven strategies of the Nazi movement is “The Federal Bureau of Investigation appears ready to create a new generation of Hitler Youth, turning family members against one another and asking citizens to be on the lookout for any relative, coworker, or friend who might be “mobilizing toward violence” from The Liberty Beacon includes this tweet from the FBI.

“Family members and peers are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence. Help prevent homegrown violent extremism. Visit https://go.usa.gov/x6mjf to learn how to spot suspicious behaviors and report them to the #FBI,” the tweet, which also contained eerie-looking graphics”.

After the events at the Capitol on January 6th, people proudly announced they had snitched on family members and coworkers who they recognized from videos and photos of the event which resulted in the arrest of many around the nation.

With Antifa and BLM playing the part of the Brownshirts, we are watching history repeat itself yet again, with about all previous tyrannical and dictatorial regimes in history, most notably the various Marxist and communist ones. And yes, Nazi’s are Marxist in nature.

Many have called this the Balkanization of the United States, and that is not an unfair comparison with our being willing to tell folks that we being manipulated to turn one against another and blasted continually with fear tactics and hatred by our government, schools and media.

This is a very dangerous time to speak your mind as you risk your job, your freedom, your family and friends and being called a domestic terrorist by our own government.

“FBI now telling Americans to snitch on their ‘extremist’ family members, friends and neighbors: Is Joe Stalin’s ghost running the agency?” reads the headline from the July16 2021 Natural News where they use the Communist dictatorship viewpoint “In a tweet that could have been sent by murderous Soviet leader Josef Stalin if he were alive in the modern era, the FBI literally insinuated that Americans should turn in their family members, friends, relatives, and neighbors if they ‘suspect’ them of being an ‘extremist’ — and we know what that term means to the current regime, don’t we?

Facebook is doing their part in quashing any First Amendment rights by their new program to protect us from any “Extremism” that might come our way.

“In yet another Orwellian move to curb and manipulate the free flow of information amongst and free speech of social media users, Facebook recently launched a trial run of a new “extremism warning” on its main platform for American Facebook users, the social media giant announced recently.

As part of the company’s Redirect Initiative, which aims to combat the vaguely defined concepts of “extremism” and “hate speech,” pop-up messages automatically load for certain users who either may have been exposed to “extremist content” or who may know someone who is becoming an “extremist,” followed by buttons below that redirect users to Facebook-support pages related to “extremism” and “deradicalization” reads the text inAmerican Free Press.

Thank heavens they are here to protect us from hearing anything that isn’t officially approved by the Communist Dictatorship that has overrun our once great nation, never needing to think for ourselves nor come to our own conclusions is a boon freeing our minds for other things, like how we can also partake in living off of the government rather than working for a living like any good modern communist.

AFP continued “George Orwell really hit the nail on the head with 1984,” one commenter noted when critiquing the newly launched initiative. “Facebook is the modern-day Big Brother.”

Yet another message that is currently being tested in the trial run warns users that they “may have been exposed to harmful extremist content recently,” implying that users are not capable of thinking critically for themselves about the content they are viewing on Facebook’s platform.

“Violent groups try to manipulate your anger and disappointment,” the message reads. “You can take action now to protect yourself and others.”

“Facebook and other social media giants typically consult with far-left partisan organizations and “experts,” including the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center, who influence and shape policy for the large tech platforms.”

“Without freedom of thought there can be no such thing as wisdom; and no such thing as public liberty, without freedom of speech” and “Freedom of speech is a principal pillar of a free government; when this support is taken away, the constitution of a free society is dissolved, and tyranny is erected on its ruins” stated Benjamin Franklin, knowing full well what can happen to a Free Republic form of government when its constituents do not follow the Higher Law of the land;

“Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom. As nations become more corrupt and vicious, they have more need of masters” … “This Constitution … can only end in despotism … when the people shall become so corrupted as to need despotic government, being incapable of any other.”

Wise words indeed.

Baruch Spinoza, a Dutch philosopher, said:

“The most tyrannical governments are those which make crimes of opinions, for everyone has an inalienable right over his thoughts — nay, such a state of things leads to the rule of popular passion….

“To avoid such evils in a state, there is no safer way than to make piety and religion to consist in acts only — that is, in the practice of justice and charity, leaving everyone’s judgments in other respects free.”

As reported in a Libertarianism.Org story on Freedom of Religion and Speech:

“Spinoza’s mention of inalienable rights is highly significant; indeed, this is the foundation of his argument for freedom of conscience. For Spinoza as for classical liberals generally, an inalienable right is a right that is inextricably linked to man’s reason and moral agency. Thus, since we literally cannot transfer our power of judgment and choice to another person, including a sovereign, we cannot transfer or otherwise abdicate our inalienable rights, even if we wish to do so.

Even a slave must decide whether to obey his master or suffer the consequences; this power of decision‐making is inherent in human nature and inseparable from it. The political upshot of this theory is that since inalienable rights can never be transferred, even with the agent’s consent, no sovereign can rightfully claim dominion over those rights…. Spinoza put it thusly:

[No] man’s mind can possibly lie wholly at the disposition of another, for no one can willingly transfer his natural right of free reason and judgment, or be compelled so to do. For this reason government which attempts to control minds is accounted tyrannical, and it is considered an abuse of sovereignty and a usurpation of the rights of subjects, to seek to prescribe what shall be accepted as true, or rejected as false, or what opinions should actuate men in their worship of God. All these questions fall within a man’s natural right, which he cannot abdicate even with his own consent.”

Now the “Biden administration” (in quotes because it is a despotic illegal regime, not a legitimate Presidency) appears to be calling for companies to censor even private text messages, “Allies of President Joe Biden are pressuring phone companies to censor text messages that might carry disinformation about the administration’s response to the pandemic”, although the MSM claims otherwise.

The National Review story “Psaki: White House ‘Flagging’ COVID ‘Disinformation’ for Social Media Censors” proves that the regime despotic regime is working directly with the media to suppress the free flow of truth and information when they published this nice tidbit of information:

“During a press briefing Thursday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the White House was collaborating with social media companies to censor COVID ‘disinformation.’

In response to a reporter’s question, she said the federal government has ramped up its disinformation research and tracking.

“We’re flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation,” she said.

She discussed four key steps the federal government is taking to hold Facebook and other tech titans accountable for identifying and restricting content deemed factually incorrect surrounding the COVID vaccine.”

“Facebook should provide publicly and transparently data on the reach of the COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, not just engagement but the reach of the misinformation and the audience that it’s reaching,” Psaki commented. ” This should be provided not just to researchers but to the public.”

She also said the White House had proposed a “robust enforcement strategy”that bridges the properties of the tech titans like Facebook, which also owns the popular apps Instagram and Snapchat, and “provides transparency about the rules.”

And just who is going to determine what is “Factually Correct”? And just exactly what are they speaking about when they mention a “Robust Enforcement Strategy”? Yet more illegal, unethical and despotic Prison Camps like those innocent Trump Supporters in Washington DC Solitary Confinement internment without even any charges in many cases, or just misdemeanor “trespassing” charges? Those ‘violent insurrectionists’ according to the evil DC Police and Pelosi.

“Marxism is now filling the void of religion in America, with its fervent belief in man as the “new god.” A 2019 PewResearch Center survey found that Christianity is rapidly evaporating in the United States, only 65% of Americans now describing themselves as Christian.

This is a shockingly rapid decline, considering that the number was well over 90% believers in God just a few years ago.

As Marxist atheism is now preached as a new gospel – with its hatred toward traditional values – the mainstream media, schools, universities and popular groups such as Black Lives Matter set the tone for a new phenomenon: Marxist America, the new Soviet Union” reads the story in WND – World Net Daily – “The Soviet Union was Russia leaving its traditional, historical Orthodox values and implementing modern state atheism in a CommunistMarxist system. Controlled by a small, ruthless elite who came to power through a bloody coup d’etat, traditional values were brutally scrapped. A particularly interesting trait is that “the people” were hailed in speeches, but in reality their role was to strictly obey the totalitarian Communist rulers.”

Although we are not (yet) in a bloody coup, we are in a coup with the illegal voter fraud that put a tired old man puppet in front of the microphone and teleprompters to speak for the Communist elites, and I believe the next sentence from that great article is in our future:

“Whoever protested, lost their jobs, their standing in society, were sent to the Gulag concentration camps or killed…..In reality, no Marxist society has ever been able to produce bliss among men. Let me mention some that have tried: the Soviet Union, National Socialism under Hitler in Germany, Mao Zedong in China. All three produced elites who showed gross negligence of the needs of precisely the poor and the working class, genocide on a mass scale, mass murder of dissidents and a subdued people with very few human rights.”

A few days ago, the Geller Report released a story that also should chill you to your bones. ““Biden” Admin is Now Planning To Release A List of Conservative Social Media Influencers.”

““The Biden Admin is now planning to release a list of conservative social media influencers that were followed by January 6 defendants that questioned the integrity of the 2020 election. The list also includes Members of Congress, per WH official.”

Read that again – it may not include specifically those who write for ANP or other Conservative blog and news sites, but it is not far from it. We are UNDER ATTACK by an evil Satanic cult of tyrannical despotism, make no faults in your judgments. This cannot end peacefully as NO peoples under similar circumstances have ever escaped without a very bloody and horrible war. I do not look forward to our future, and I pray to our Creator for the strength and peace that we seek.

“Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God” (proposed by Franklin for the motto of the Great Seal of the United States).

See also: Former CIA agent warns: America moving slowly from freedom to tyranny (video).

Those poor children that the evil regime is importing for their nefarious purposes have not slipped past the tyrannical conditions of the democrats either. The video in this BBC story is very unsettling, watch if your stomach can handle it.

Moral Decline: Satanic Symbols Now Appearing At Government Buildings All Across America.

