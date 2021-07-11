Official Gov’t Data: 5400% Increase in Women Who’ve Lost Their Baby as a Result of Having the Covid-19 Vaccine

Losing a new born is a heart breaking endeavour, as is the pain of losing an unborn child. Which is why we’re both saddened and shocked to bring you the latest update on the number of unborn and newborn children to lose their lives as a result of the mothers receiving one of the Covid-19 vaccines in the United Kingdom.

The Government have released weekly reports on adverse reactions to the experimental Covid-19 vaccines, the first of which covered data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme from the 9th December 2020 through to the 24th January 2021.

Their latest report (find it here), which is the twenty-third to be released covers data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme from the 9th December 2020 though to the 30th June 2021.

Just twenty-two weeks separate the first and twnty-third report, and the shocking increase in the number of women losing their unborn and newborn child in that time due to having either the Pfizer, AstraZeneca Covid vaccine is appalling.

This was the Governments own advice upon emergency approval of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine –

‘Pregnancy’



There are no or limited amount of data from the use of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2.

Animal reproductive toxicity studies have not been completed. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine

BNT162b2 is not recommended during pregnancy.



For women of childbearing age, pregnancy should be excluded before vaccination. In addition, women

of childbearing age should be advised to avoid pregnancy for at least 2 months after their second dose.

We told you about this back in December, as the Governments own advice also included comments on breast-feeding and fertility which were as follows –

Breast-feeding



It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 is excreted in human milk. A risk to

the newborns/infants cannot be excluded. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 should not be used

during breast-feeding.



Fertility

It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 has an impact on fertility.’

It is because of this advice released by the UK Government that we were so shocked to see in the first released report of adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines, using data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 24th January 2021 a total of 4 women had suffered a miscarriage as a result of having the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

As well as a total of 2 women losing their unborn child as result of having the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

We’re still unable to answer why these women were given one of the Covid vaccines against the Governments own advice. But what’s truly shocking is how much this number has increased in the fourteen weeks that have unfolded since.

According to the twnty-third report released by the UK Government on adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines, using data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 30th June 2021, there has been a 4,425% increase since the 24th January in the number of women who have lost their unborn / newborn child after having the Pfizer vaccine.

The total number of miscarriages now stands at 171 alongside 1 report of a tragic premature baby death, 1 report of a death due to foetal growth restriction, 4 reports of foetal death and 4 reports of stillbirth.

The AstraZeneca jab has also caused unnecessary pain to expectant mothers. As of the 30th June there has been a 6,850% increase since the 24th January in the number of women who’ve lost their unborn / newborn baby, bringing the total to 139.

Tragically this includes 136 reports of miscarriage, 2 reports of stillbirth and 1 report of foetal death.

The Moderna mRNA jab, which has only been recently given emergency use authorisation has also started to cause unnecessary pain.

As of the 30th June 2021 a total of 10 women have reported the loss of their baby. This includes 9 reports of miscarriage and 1 report of foetal death.

The question is why are we seeing these numbers when the Governments own advice was that pregnant women should not have the vaccine?

Well the reason is that the Government has since updated it’s original advice to the following –

4.6 Fertility, pregnancy and lactation



Pregnancy



There is limited experience with use of the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 in pregnant women.

Animal studies do not indicate direct or indirect harmful effects with respect to pregnancy,

embryo/foetal development, parturition or post-natal development. Administration of

the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 in pregnancy should only be considered when the potential

benefits outweigh any potential risks for the mother and foetus.

And the JCVI have announced that all pregnant women should now get the jab when offered it despite the fact there is no safety data to support this policy.

We dread to think what sort of numbers of these events we will see in the weeks to come.

Informed consent is important, we don’t believe these women were informed in the slightest, and now they will have to suffer the eternal pain of losing their unborn or newborn child.