world health organization says do not give children experimental coronavirus vaccine shots
CoronavirusVaccines

World Health Organization Says Do Not Give Children Experimental Coronavirus Vaccine Shots

by Adam Dick

In America, national, state, and local governments are pulling out all the stops to advance giving experimental coronavirus shots to children down to the age of 12. Up next, babies and children up to age 11. The shots are “safe and effective,” the propagandists proclaim.

world health organization says do not give children experimental coronavirus vaccine shots

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has a different approach. The WHO says do not vaccinate children, at least not yet.

At its website, the WHO offers this advice regarding giving experimental coronavirus vaccines, some of which are not even vaccines under the normal meaning of the term, to children:

Children should not be vaccinated for the moment.

There is not yet enough evidence on the use of vaccines against COVID-19 in children to make recommendations for children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Children and adolescents tend to have milder disease compared to adults. However, children should continue to have the recommended childhood vaccines.

French Expert Pushing Vaccines on Children is a Rothschild Foundation Chairman Previous post

Related Articles

rothschild foundation chairman pushing vaccines on children
CoronavirusRothschildVaccines

French Expert Pushing Vaccines on Children is a Rothschild Foundation Chairman

lockdown trauma causing 5 year olds to suffer panic attacks
CoronavirusTyranny

Lockdown Trauma Causing 5-Year-Olds to Suffer Panic Attacks: 1.5 Million UK Kids in Need of Therapy

aaps sues the fda to end its arbitrary restrictions on hydroxychloroquine
CoronavirusNews

AAPS Sues the FDA to End Its Arbitrary Restrictions on Hydroxychloroquine

eu’s database of adverse drug reactions for covid 19 shots 1.5 million injured (50% serious) & 15,472 dead
CoronavirusVaccines

EU’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 Shots: 1.5 Million Injured (50% SERIOUS) & 15,472 DEAD