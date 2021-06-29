Outrageous! Here’s a Look at the Shocking White Privilege, Gender Equity Lesson Plans Used To Indoctrinate Your Kids

by Alicia Powe

Parents may not be able to vet or opt out of the social justice, ideologically skewed educational regimen being taught nationwide in K-12 classrooms.

But thousands of lesson plans designed to instill students with a gender-fluid, racist, anti-American ideology are available for review at TeachersPayTeachers.com, a site allowing teachers to sell and share educational programs.

According to the Teachers Pay Teachers website, TpT “is the go-to place for over 85% of U.S. educators to find teacher-created, teacher-tested classroom resources” and “has grown to reach over 5 million educators.”

The site contains 5,552 lesson plans to nurture students on the tenets of Black Lives Matter, 3,712 on critical race, 166 on white privilege, and dozens of gender equity lesson plans.

A 2-week lesson plan available on TpT, titled “Social Justice and Racial Equity Unit in Kindergarten,” implores young learners in pre-K to first grade to become race-conscious and mindful of different skin tones.

“With your partner, who has lighter skin and whose is darker?” students are asked in the 10-day unit.

Gender equity is incorporated in the racial equity unit for kindergarteners in a lesson called “Pink Is For Boys- Lesson on Gender Equality.” The lesson asks students to create pictures of objects that have different colors “to focus on color and gender equality.”

Another 2 week-long lesson plan designed for students in kindergarten to third grade called “Gender Equality Activities,” features 10 lessons that focus on “acceptance, challenging gender stereotypes, positive self-image and understanding.”

“This unit offers an extensive book list that will help teachers to gather a wide range of quality books that help to challenge gender stereotypes,” a description of the lesson plan states.

Assignments included in the unit include “Ballerino Nate,” “Household Tasks” and “Accepting Me For Me.”

An assignment titled “Be YOUnique” instructs teachers to ” read “My Princess Boy,” a story about a boy that prefers to wear a pink dress in dresses and pretend he is a princess” aloud then “ask students how this makes them feel.”

A lesson plan called “The Woke Classroom” covers topics including gender pronouns and how to use them, how to make your classroom more inclusive, guidelines for establishing a safe space, how to reduce transphobia in schools and an explanation of non-binary genders.

Another lesson plan designed to teach gender equity to young students, “Transgender Education Social Story” provides “a base knowledge of what being transgender means” and “different ways a person’s gender identity could be expressed.”

A Black Lives Matter Lessons and Activities unit, designed for students in kindergarten to sixth grade, reviews BLM vocabulary words, BLM badges and “O.R.E.O writing.”

A social studies unit called “Social Justice Activities: Racism, Stereotypes, Privilege, Black Lives Matter” created to teach racial and gender equity to middle schoolers and highschoolers contains 11 books including “What is a Microaggression,” “What is Toxic Masculinity?” and “Understanding Privilege.”

Thirteen posters for the classroom touting far left slogans on climate change and “diversity” are included in the social justice lesson plan bundle.

Teachers can find a “social justice word wall” on TpT, a resource that encourages students to use key terms for discussing social justice in the classroom.

“What is White Privilege,” geared towards elementary school students with disabilities uses clipart and photography to aid children in understanding the problems with racism and explains the concept of white privilege.

“White Like Me, Reflections From A Privileged Son” teaches students in grades 6-12 about George Floyd, black lives matter, white privilege, white fragility and “takes a look at the politics of race and racism through the anti-racist author’s viewpoint.”

While students are inundated with distorted views of reality in public schools across America, parents are beginning to realize the institutions they fund and entrust with their children are indoctrination centers.

The effort to use schools as political activist training camps is deeply unpopular among the majority of U.S. voters, Republicans and Democrats alike. A survey conducted in May by Competitive Edge Research found that 74 percent of respondents are “somewhat or strongly opposed” to white privilege training in schools.

Voters are similarly opposed to the gender equity curriculum. Seventy-five percent of respondents oppose communicating to students that biological sex does not exist, while just 18 percent of respondents supported such ideology.