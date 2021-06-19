UK Permanent Lockdown Plans Allegedly Leaked in 4-Page Secret Plot

Claim: New 4-Page Memo Sent Out by Neil M. Ferguson from the Imperial College London Purportedly to Key Covid Crime Spree Co-Conspirators Spells Out Secret Plot to Effectuate the “Permanent Lockdown of the UK”.

Even if the preceding memorandum is not authentic, it perfectly lays out the Covid criminal conspiracy that Britain’s Power Elite is executing throughout the United Kingdom today.

The UK Government has consistently imposed the most draconian restrictions and unlawful national lockdowns of any nation on Earth.

The perfidious British mainstream media has likewise published more outright falsehoods and transparent propaganda about the COVID-19 pandemic and deadly ‘vaccines’ than any other country, often leading the way for the American “fake news” channels and newspapers to globalize/ sensationalize the never-ending Covid Plandemic hoax.

Via StateOfTheNation.co