canadian surgeon fired for voicing safety concerns over covid jabs for children

Dr Francis Christian, practising surgeon and clinical professor of general surgery at the University of Saskatchewan, has been immediately suspended from all teaching and will be permanently removed from his role as of September.

Dr Christian has been a surgeon for more than 20 years and began working in Saskatoon in 2007. He was appointed Director of the Surgical Humanities Program and Director of Quality and Patient Safety in 2018 and co-founded the Surgical Humanities Program. Dr. Christian is also the Editor of the Journal of The Surgical Humanities.

On June 17th Dr Christian released a statement to over 200 of his colleagues, expressing concern over the lack of informed consent involved in Canada’s “Covid19 vaccination” program, especially regarding children. (You read a PDF of that statement here.)

To be clear, Dr Christian’s position is hardly an extreme one.

He believes the virus is real, he believes in vaccination as a general principle, he believes the elderly and vulnerable may benefit from the Covid “vaccine” … he simply doesn’t agree it should be used on children, and feels parents are not being given enough information for properly informed consent.

Interestingly, even the World Health Organization partially endorses this position, since April their website on vaccination has read:

“Children should not be vaccinated for the moment. There is not yet enough evidence on the use of vaccines against COVID-19 in children to make recommendations for children to be vaccinated against COVID-19.”

That was not enough to save Dr Christian. That is how frighteningly intolerant of diversity of opinion the mainstream – and especially academia – has become.

On June 23rd Dr Christian was called into a Zoom meeting with other senior members of the faculty and representatives of the Saskatchewan public health authority.

In this meeting he was informed of his immediate suspension and upcoming termination.

Wisely, Dr Christian recorded the entirety of the audio and uploaded it to a public dropbox, we will embed it below.

The most disturbing aspect of the situation is the way the other people present, most especially Dr Susan Shaw, are trying to position themselves as concerned for Dr Christian’s mental health.

It is gaslighting in its purest form, and reminiscent of the worst kind of totalitarian societies.

Dr Christian is appealing the decision to suspend him, and is being represented in those appeals by the Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms, a legal non-profit focusing on the civil rights of Canadian citizens. You can read their statement on the situation here.

Source: Off-Guardian.org