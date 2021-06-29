rand paul questions us government’s denial of natural immunity against covid

On June 22nd, a Senate Health Hearing Committee was held where Rand Paul, a senator from Kentucky, rose important questions natural immunity, herd immunity and the potential dangers of COVID vaccines associated with younger people.

As you’ll see in the report below, Paul presents some important data related to natural antibodies and vaccination that most people focused on mainstream media outlets as their source of news likely have not heard of.

Yet this information calls into question how and why government is making vaccine policy and guideline decisions, as they seem to not be based on the science – at all.

This is not the first time government decisions during COVID seem to fly completely in the face of well established science.

Source: Collective-Evolution.com; / Reference: YouTube.com