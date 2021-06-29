rand paul questions us government’s denial of natural immunity against covid
CoronavirusNewsTyrannyVaccines

Rand Paul Questions US Government’s Denial of Natural Immunity Against COVID

On June 22nd, a Senate Health Hearing Committee was held where Rand Paul, a senator from Kentucky, rose important questions natural immunity, herd immunity and the potential dangers of COVID vaccines associated with younger people.

rand paul questions us government’s denial of natural immunity against covid

As you’ll see in the report below, Paul presents some important data related to natural antibodies and vaccination that most people focused on mainstream media outlets as their source of news likely have not heard of.

Yet this information calls into question how and why government is making vaccine policy and guideline decisions, as they seem to not be based on the science – at all.

This is not the first time government decisions during COVID seem to fly completely in the face of well established science.

Source: Collective-Evolution.com; / Reference: YouTube.com

Netflix Yet Again Pushing Satanism on Viewers: New Reality Dating Show Called ‘Sexy Beasts’ Where Contestants Try to Resemble Demons Previous post

Related Articles

assange prosecution relied on false testimony from a diagnosed sociopath and convicted pedophile
ConspiracyNewsTyranny

The End of the Case Against Julian Assange: Prosecution Relied on False Testimony from a Diagnosed Sociopath and Convicted Pedophile

matt hancock affair
CoronavirusNewsVaccines

Whilst You’ve Been Distracted by Hancock’s Affair, PHE Released a Report Revealing 62% of Alleged Covid Deaths Are People Who’ve Been Vaccinated

all covid 19 vaccines are essentially useless against new mutant 'delta variant'
CoronavirusVaccines

All Covid-19 Vaccines Are Essentially USELESS Against New Mutant ‘Delta Variant’

latest uk data vaccinated people 3 times more likely to die from delta variant than unvaccinated
ConspiracyCoronavirusDepopulationVaccines

Latest UK Data: Vaccinated People 3-Times More Likely to Die from Delta Variant Than Unvaccinated