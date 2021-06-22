Physicist: Climate Change is a ‘Fiction of the Media’ – Politicians Have ‘Never Read the Science’

By Angelica Stabile, FOXnews.com

Climate change is a farce created by the media and the politicians it benefits, physicist Steven Koonin told Tucker Carlson in a new episode of Fox Nation’s “Tucker Carlson Today.”

“It’s a fiction of the media,” he said. “And the politicians who like to promote that notion.”

According to data from the U.S. government, Koonin explained, there are “no detectable human influences” on natural disasters like hurricanes for more than a century, and today’s heatwaves in the U.S. are just as common as they were back in 1900.

“The warmest temperatures have not gone up in the last 60 years,” he noted.

The physicist pointed out that politicians love to throw around the term “existential threat” when it comes to the topic of climate, but he argued that government officials like Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are unqualified to raise the issue to such an extreme.

“I don’t think the science says what… Secretary Pete thinks it says,” he said. “In fact, I can guarantee you he’s never read the science.

“Fact, I can guarantee you that Sen. Sanders, President Biden, Ambassador Kerry, Secretary Granholm have never read the science – because you need to be a scientist in order to do that. And in fact, when you read it, there’s very little in terms of extreme weather that’s changed over the last many decades.”

Koonin encouraged other scientists to stand up to politicians who are pushing an exaggerated narrative of climate change in order to support the community’s credibility.

“It is a failure of the scientific community not to stand up and say, ‘Guys, you know, you have over-egged the custard. You really need to be much more circumspect in how you talk about this,’” he said.

“And, of course, that gets then picked up by the politicians, and the media love to talk about catastrophes.”