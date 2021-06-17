member of parliament in finland warns government that they are guilty of genocide for misleading public on covid 19 injections

Ano Turtiainen, member of Parliament of Finland, gave a straight speech 9.6.2021 about possible COVID vaccine genocide going on in Finland.

He warned all members of the Finnish Parliament and media by letting them know if they would still continue misleading our citizens by telling them fairy tales about safe vaccines, they are intentionally involved in several different crimes, the most serious of these may be even genocide.

Thank God for this man Ano Turtiainen, who is daring to tell the truth!

Here is his complete speech as seen on this video:

“Honorable Chairman, the committee’s report mentions a wide range of real challenges to Finland’s security. This report however lacks a very serious challenge to the safety of Finland and Finns in our present everyday life. I refer to these so-called COVID vaccines which have also divided our people in two; awake and misguided.

Dear members of the Parliament (MP´s), I will now give you the following information so that you can never again plead ignorance after hearing this information about the risk to which Finnish citizens have been exposed. Finland is currently injecting its citizens with toxins disguised as COVID vaccines. Listen carefully. None of these injected poisons disguised as COVID vaccines has a marketing licence in Finland but only a conditional marketing authorisation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The terms of a conditional licence state that the authorization is conditional, quote:

“The available information must demonstrate that the benefits of the medical product outweigh its risks.”

Secondly, dear colleagues, despite the repetition of the media we have so far officially zero COVID deaths in Finland. According to THL (equivalent to CDC) the official causes of death from the year 2020 will not be published until 2022.

However according to Fimea (equivalent to VAERS) 78 people have died from COVID vaccines in Finland and there are 1,306 serious adverse reaction reports and 3,630 unprocessed reports.

About 57% of processed reports are estimated to have serious adverse reactions. The source for this is Fimea (www.fimea.fi).

Thirdly, conditional marketing licence for these toxics which are disguised as COVID vaccines also says, quote: “The applicant must be able to provide comprehensive clinical information in the future.”

Dear colleagues, this text is taken directly from the website of European Medicines Agency (EMA). I have said here many times that this is a human experiment. In violation of the Nuremberg Code, Finns have not been told that this is a human experiment.

Now with this speech, I have made all of you, as well as the media, aware that this is a human experiment and that its results are terrible.

By comparison, the previously failed vaccine experiment Pandemrix was stopped with 32 times fewerside effects than what we have now. So, now I ask you all: how many more people should die or get injured before we interrupt this killing of people?

Dear colleagues, you are now aware of this extreme severe security threat facing our nation and that the disadvantages from the injections outweigh the benefits. You no longer have a reason not to act to save our nation.

Finally, if you still continue misleading our citizens by telling them for example fairy tales that vaccines are safe and have a marketing licence you are intentionally involved in several crimes, the most serious of these may be even genocide.

Once again, I remind everyone of you here: a crime becomes intentional when it is committed knowingly. Now you are all aware. Thank you.” – Finnish MP, Ano Turtiainen

Source: Rapsodia.fi