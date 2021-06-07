the most important truth about the coming new world order almost nobody is discussing

by Brian Shilhavy

The wolf will live with the lamb, the leopard will lie down with the goat, the calf and the lion and the yearling together; and a little child will lead them.

The cow will feed with the bear, their young will lie down together, and the lion will eat straw like the ox.

The infant will play near the hole of the cobra, and the young child put his hand into the viper’s nest.

They will neither harm nor destroy on all my holy mountain, for the earth will be full of the knowledge of the LORD as the waters cover the sea. (Isaiah 11:6-9)

A little over a year ago, before COVID-19, to bring up the subject of a “New World Order,” or a “One World Government,” was to be branded as a “conspiracy theorist,” in spite of the fact that such global institutions as the World Economic Forum, the Rockefeller Foundation, and many other global institutions have been publishing materials on their view of the future for decades, and predicting things such as a major reduction of the world’s population and a central worldwide government.

Fast forward to today, June of 2021, and the idea is no longer so far-fetched, particularly for those who know how to bypass censorship in the corporate media and Big Tech.

And yet even within the alternative media, for the most part only a single view of the coming New World Order is discussed, as if it is inevitable.

Most see it as a future of increased technology, and words that were hardly a part of our vocabulary just some months ago, are now common, such as transhumanism, technocrats, mRNA, gene-altering, nanobots, etc..

For those of us who completely understand that this has been part of a global plan that did not just hatch overnight with the “discovery” of a dangerous new “virus” that the globalists are using to instill fear into the population for the purpose of controlling humanity, we need to take a step back, I think, and ask ourselves: Are we falling into their trap in thinking this way?

Is there an alternative view that is not only possible, but more plausible than the narrative that is currently circulating around in the alternative media?

Who is Controlling the Reduction of the World’s Population?

I recently published an article about the mark and seal of God. So much attention is being given to the “mark of the beast” these days, that I was led to write about the mark and seal of God, which is far more important.

In that article I showed how those of us who have been sealed with the mark of the Holy Spirit need not fear any coming New World Order controlled by the Luciferian Globalists, including their “transhumanist” agenda.

In a second article I recently published, I explained how at the top of the Luciferian Global leadership structure, there is actually unity of how they view the future of the world, and that any perceived differences between different political parties or ideologies were simply part of their plans to keep humanity divided, concealing who the real enemies of mankind are.

In that second article, I briefly touched on the topic of who is orchestrating the current reduction of the world’s population, based on the prophecies of John written over 2000 years ago in the Book of Revelation of the Bible, and I quoted several passages to illustrate this:

I looked, and there before me was a pale horse! Its rider was named Death, and Hades was following close behind him. They were given power over a fourth of the earth to kill by sword, famine and plague, and by the wild beasts of the earth. (Revelation 6:8)

The first angel sounded his trumpet, and there came hail and fire mixed with blood, and it was hurled down upon the earth. A third of the earth was burned up, a third of the trees were burned up, and all the green grass was burned up. (Revelation 8:7)

And the four angels who had been kept ready for this very hour and day and month and year were released to kill a third of mankind. (Revelation 9:15)

A third of mankind was killed by the three plagues of fire, smoke and sulfur that came out of their mouths. (Revelation 9:18)

I would hazard to guess that there are millions of people in the U.S. who believe that the Bible is true. And yet, the idea that God would use evil people and evil forces to accomplish his purposes, is a foreign concept to them, and this was born out by several criticisms and comments I received after writing and publishing that article.

But one cannot read the entire Bible and come away with any other view. He has done it throughout the history of the human race, and the prophecies of the end times state he is going to do it again, so that he can usher in His New World Order.

He did it to the ancient world through the worldwide flood that only Noah and his family escaped. He did it to the twelve tribes of Israel, through the Assyrian conquest of the northern 10 tribes, and then later through the Babylonian conquest of the southern two tribes.

Those faithful believers who survived those drastic reductions of population through these conquering nations also questioned why God would use nations more evil than them to kill so many people.

Psalm 73, written by a man named Asaph is a good example of how counter-intuitive it seemed that God would use evil people to accomplish his purposes:

A psalm of Asaph. Surely God is good to Israel, to those who are pure in heart.

But as for me, my feet had almost slipped; I had nearly lost my foothold. For I envied the arrogant when I saw the prosperity of the wicked. They have no struggles; their bodies are healthy and strong.

They are free from the burdens common to man; they are not plagued by human ills. Therefore pride is their necklace; they clothe themselves with violence.

From their callous hearts comes iniquity; the evil conceits of their minds know no limits. They scoff, and speak with malice; in their arrogance they threaten oppression.

Their mouths lay claim to heaven, and their tongues take possession of the earth. Therefore their people turn to them and drink up waters in abundance.

They say, “How can God know? Does the Most High have knowledge?”

This is what the wicked are like— always carefree, they increase in wealth.

Surely in vain have I kept my heart pure; in vain have I washed my hands in innocence. All day long I have been plagued; I have been punished every morning.

If I had said, “I will speak thus,” I would have betrayed your children.

When I tried to understand all this, it was oppressive to me till I entered the sanctuary of God; then I understood their final destiny.

Surely you place them on slippery ground; you cast them down to ruin. How suddenly are they destroyed, completely swept away by terrors!

As a dream when one awakes, so when you arise, O Lord, you will despise them as fantasies.

When my heart was grieved and my spirit embittered, I was senseless and ignorant; I was a brute beast before you.

Yet I am always with you; you hold me by my right hand. You guide me with your counsel, and afterward you will take me into glory.

Whom have I in heaven but you? And earth has nothing I desire besides you.

My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever. Those who are far from you will perish; you destroy all who are unfaithful to you.

But as for me, it is good to be near God. I have made the Sovereign LORD my refuge; I will tell of all your deeds. (Psalms 73:1-28)

Just today I was reading from I Samuel chapter 24, and another principle was made very clear to me: there are those who have sold their souls to evil, and they cannot help but continue down the path, even if they know what the final outcome will be!

Saul was the first one chosen to be the King of Israel during the monarchy period. But he failed miserably and stopped depending upon God, so God had the prophet Samuel choose a new King, King David, the family line from which the coming Messiah would eventually come through, fulfilled in Jesus Christ.

And God sent an evil spirit to torment Saul:

Now the Spirit of the LORD had departed from Saul, and an evil spirit from the LORD tormented him. (1 Samuel 16:14)

God used an evil spirit, a demon, for his own purposes.

So for a while there was a kind of civil war, as Saul knew that this was the prophecy given through Samuel.

But even though Saul knew what was coming, just as Satan and demons today most certainly know what is coming for the REAL New World Order, there was nothing Saul could do to stop that.

When David had a chance to kill Saul, he did not, because he knew that God was in control, and would turn the kingdom over to him in due time. From I Samuel chapter 24:

After Saul returned from pursuing the Philistines, he was told, “David is in the Desert of En Gedi.”

So Saul took three thousand chosen men from all Israel and set out to look for David and his men near the Crags of the Wild Goats. He came to the sheep pens along the way; a cave was there, and Saul went in to relieve himself. David and his men were far back in the cave.

The men said, “This is the day the LORD spoke of when he said to you, ‘I will give your enemy into your hands for you to deal with as you wish.’”

Then David crept up unnoticed and cut off a corner of Saul’s robe.

Afterward, David was conscience-stricken for having cut off a corner of his robe. He said to his men, “The LORD forbid that I should do such a thing to my master, the LORD’s anointed, or lift my hand against him; for he is the anointed of the LORD.”

With these words David rebuked his men and did not allow them to attack Saul. And Saul left the cave and went his way.

Then David went out of the cave and called out to Saul, “My lord the king!”

When Saul looked behind him, David bowed down and prostrated himself with his face to the ground.

He said to Saul, “Why do you listen when men say, ‘David is bent on harming you’? This day you have seen with your own eyes how the LORD delivered you into my hands in the cave. Some urged me to kill you, but I spared you; I said, ‘I will not lift my hand against my master, because he is the LORD’s anointed.’

See, my father, look at this piece of your robe in my hand! I cut off the corner of your robe but did not kill you. Now understand and recognize that I am not guilty of wrongdoing or rebellion. I have not wronged you, but you are hunting me down to take my life.

May the LORD judge between you and me. And may the LORD avenge the wrongs you have done to me, but my hand will not touch you.

As the old saying goes, ‘From evildoers come evil deeds,’ so my hand will not touch you.

“Against whom has the king of Israel come out? Whom are you pursuing? A dead dog? A flea? May the LORD be our judge and decide between us. May he consider my cause and uphold it; may he vindicate me by delivering me from your hand.”

When David finished saying this, Saul asked, “Is that your voice, David my son?” And he wept aloud.

“You are more righteous than I,” he said. “You have treated me well, but I have treated you badly. You have just now told me of the good you did to me; the LORD delivered me into your hands, but you did not kill me.

When a man finds his enemy, does he let him get away unharmed? May the LORD reward you well for the way you treated me today.

I know that you will surely be king and that the kingdom of Israel will be established in your hands. Now swear to me by the LORD that you will not cut off my descendants or wipe out my name from my father’s family.”

So David gave his oath to Saul. Then Saul returned home, but David and his men went up to the stronghold. (1 Samuel 24:1-22)

And yet, even after this event, Saul continued trying to find and kill David, because God had sent an evil spirit to torment him. He was delusional.

Do You Wonder Why the People Around you Cannot See the Truth About What is Happening Today?

Let’s take a look at one scripture passage about the end times in the New Testament that is not written in symbolic prophecy language that is difficult to interpret, such as the book of Revelation, but instead in plain language.

This is from a letter that Paul wrote to the believers living in the city of Thessalonica, Greece, at the time.

Concerning the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ and our being gathered to him, we ask you, brothers, not to become easily unsettled or alarmed by some prophecy, report or letter supposed to have come from us, saying that the day of the Lord has already come.

Don’t let anyone deceive you in any way, for that day will not come until the rebellion occurs and the man of lawlessness is revealed, the man doomed to destruction.

He will oppose and will exalt himself over everything that is called God or is worshiped, so that he sets himself up in God’s temple, proclaiming himself to be God.

Don’t you remember that when I was with you I used to tell you these things?

And now you know what is holding him back, so that he may be revealed at the proper time.

For the secret power of lawlessness is already at work; but the one who now holds it back will continue to do so till he is taken out of the way.

And then the lawless one will be revealed, whom the Lord Jesus will overthrow with the breath of his mouth and destroy by the splendor of his coming.

The coming of the lawless one will be in accordance with the work of Satan displayed in all kinds of counterfeit miracles, signs and wonders, and in every sort of evil that deceives those who are perishing.

They perish because they refused to love the truth and so be saved.

For this reason God sends them a powerful delusion so that they will believe the lie and so that all will be condemned who have not believed the truth but have delighted in wickedness. (2 Thessalonians 2:1-12)

Now just because this was written in plain language and not symbolic prophetic terms, that does not mean that there are still differences of opinion regarding the fulfillment of these verses, particularly who this “man of lawlessness” refers to.

But one thing is clear: people will be deceived by a “powerful delusion,” sent by God.

I have had a few readers comment that they believe this is exactly what is happening today, and why so many people cannot see through the lies of the COVID narrative, and I tend to agree with them.

And as a result, many of them have already lined up to get the bioweapon shots, and are already dead.

Should We Fear Our DNA Being Changed and Turning Us into Transhumans?

No, of course not! There are very many things that change your DNA probably every single day, as the field of epi-genetics has taught us in recent years, and this is nothing to fear, but instead control.

We have covered this topic extensively since we started Health Impact News, and revealed that this is all “eugenics” teaching that has been around for decades, and is simply being repacked for the 21st Century.

Who Should We be Fearing? God, or Those Promoting Transhumanism and the Great Reset?

I know this is a difficult concept for many people to grasp, but emailing me and taking out your frustrations or trying to make me see things your way instead will not work, so don’t even waste your time, because I am not writing this for you anyway.

If one is not marked with the Seal of the Holy Spirit, and instead is under a spirit of delusion, then you cannot understand these things anyway.

But I am just not seeing anyone else write these kind of things anywhere else right now, and for the elect who are fast becoming a small remnant, this article is for you. I know how lonely you are feeling right now, trust me.

I want you to understand, however, that better days are coming, that everything is following a laid out plan that has been in the works for a very long time, but it is not the plan that you have probably been reading about, not even in the alternative media.

FEAR, is the “pandemic” that has gripped the world, because it is all that Satan and his minions have left to try and deceive everyone, and take as many people with him to his final destination as he possibly can.

And one of the things you absolutely should not fear, is their “technology,” such as transhumanism.

It’s all fake.

It’s time to stop listening to the “experts,” and that includes those in the alternative media, including well-meaning medical doctors.

It is time for you to pick up your Bible and start reading and studying it, and then praying to God for wisdom and revelation to see through the lies and deception that now dominate our culture.

Because I can testify to you, after reading and studying the Bible for more than 40 years, and seeking God’s guidance in my life, that when you put your life into God’s hands, and then pray heartfelt payers to him asking for guidance and wisdom, he will answer you, and begin to show you things that you could never see if you are only filling your mind with what is coming out of the media right now, and that includes the alternative media.

And then do your own research to verify as much as you can. Take what the media is telling you, and take the opposing view and begin to research it.

Take a skeptical view of all the claims currently being made for this “new” technology, which actually is not all that new, and see if there is any evidence to all these claims of super quantum computers, AI intelligence exceeding the intelligence of man, human biology being intertwined with technology to “create” transhumans, etc.

Where is the evidence for all this? I think you will find that the evidence is lacking, and that the more likely truth is that this is all a big hoax designed to control people and make them fear the technology.

In preparation for writing this article, I did a few basic searches, including “what is the current highest functioning computer?”

I used Duckduckgo.com for my search engine, and this was the first result that came up: The World’s Highest Performing Quantum Computer is Here.

This is at Honeywell.com and was apparently published a year ago. Here is a quote from that page that stuck out to me:

When Honeywell set out to build a quantum computer, we prioritized creating the highest quality qubits, focusing on eliminating the errors present within the system on smaller numbers of qubits and then working to scale up the number of qubits. By having achieved such low errors on our quantum operations, with each new qubit we add to the machine, the quantum volume expands.

So this claim to be the “world’s highest performing quantum computer” admits that it makes errors and that they are constantly working on reducing those errors – and this is the technology that is going to take over the world?

Next I typed into the search engine: “Have computers solved chess?” Because I remember how several years ago it was big news that some of the world’s greatest chess masters were losing to computers, and that was some time ago already.

Surely computers have now mastered the human game of chess, correct?

The second result was from Wikipedia which at the time I wrote this article today said:

Solving chess means finding an optimal strategy for playing chess, i.e. one by which one of the players (White or Black) can always force a victory, or both can force a draw (see Solved game). It also means more generally solving chess-like games (i.e. combinatorial games of perfect information), such as grand chess and infinite chess. According to Zermelo’s theorem, a determinable optimal strategy does exist for chess and chess-like games.

In a weaker sense, solving chess may refer to proving which one of the three possible outcomes (White wins; Black wins; draw) is the result of two perfect players, without necessarily revealing the optimal strategy itself (see indirect proof).[1]

No complete solution for chess in either of the two senses is known, nor is it expected that chess will be solved in the near future. There is disagreement on whether the current exponential growth of computing power will continue long enough to someday allow for solving it by “brute force“, i.e. by checking all possibilities.

Ok, so even Wikipedia admits computers cannot figure out the game of chess, a manmade game.

But we are led to believe they will exceed humans one day?

What about situations where computers have to make life and death decisions? The one recent example I could think of was “self-driving” cars, which we are being led to believe are soon to replace human drivers.

What is the evidence this is true?

This time I did a News Search, and an article published “20 hours ago” in the Wall Street Journal was the first result:

I didn’t even bother clicking on the story – I would have probably hit a paywall anyway, and I don’t really need to read it.

The next thing they will probably ask me to believe is that we had the technology back in 1969 to send men up to the moon and televise it back to earth – all without 5G. Oh wait….

Now that you have evidence to provide a healthy skepticism for all the claims being made for transhumanism, AI, etc. – start thinking logically about just what a computer could actually do.

Can a computer tell you why your favorite color, taste, etc. is your “favorite?” Can a computer explain why an individual loves one person, but not another person?

The fact is that our brains are NOT computers! They don’t work like computers at all. We are highly subjective people who make many decisions every day that can NEVER be predicted via algorithms.

Can computers make moral decisions? No. They can only make moral choices that are pre-programmed by a human, and will ALWAYS reflect the morals of that human programmer.

And these computers are going to rule the world? Really?

And who is going to build these super computers and transhuman robots, when we cannot even produce enough basic semi-conductor computer chips right now to keep making cars and trucks?

Let me know when a quantum computer can figure out the game of chess, and then I will consider other “higher functions” they might be able to accomplish.

In the meantime, I am going to keep reading a book that is thousands of years old, by humans who were guided by the Spirit of the one who created the universe and is still in control, to understand the times we live in, and I am going to FEAR HIM, and not anything in this decaying, soon to wear out, dying planet that is under the control of Satan and his minions, because their days are now limited.

He also says, “In the beginning, O Lord, you laid the foundations of the earth, and the heavens are the work of your hands. They will perish, but you remain; they will all wear out like a garment.

You will roll them up like a robe; like a garment they will be changed. But you remain the same, and your years will never end.” (Hebrews 1:10-12)