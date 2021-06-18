new hampshire high school students were marked with sharpies as ‘vaccinated and non vaccinated’ on back of right hand during prom

New Hampshire high school students were marked with sharpies based on their vaccination status for their senior prom, outraging some parents and a local lawmaker who said the move was akin to a scarlet letter.

Want another stunning example of watching the world moving to the Mark of the Beast System? In New Hampshire, Exeter High School students were marked, on the back of their right hands, as vaccinated and non-vaccinated.

This is a nutshell, is the essence of the Mark of the Beast from Revelation 13. Marked people good, unmarked people bad.

Marked people receive benefits, unmarked people are segregated and ostracized from mainstream society. See how that works? The Bible sure does.

“And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.” Revelation 13:16-18 (KJB)

As we told you last week, the virus was made for the vaccine, the vaccine was not made for the virus, and all this end times COVID theater is leading you swiftly to the Mark of the Beast.

They do gain of function hijinks on a coronavirus in a lab in Wuhan, release it, then the only way you can return to society is by receiving a mark, the jab, from the government? Don’t kid me, man, go kid your grandma.

I know what I’m looking it because I have a King James Bible that tells me what I am looking at. And so do you, read it, believe it, and act accordingly.

High school students marked on back of right hand with Sharpie based on vaccine status for prom

From NY POST: Exeter High School, about 30 miles east of Manchester, hosted its senior prom during the first weekend of June and marked any student who didn’t have a vaccination card with a black sharpie while those who had gotten the jab were given a red mark, NBC Boston reported.

“If they were on the dance floor they had to raise their hands after every three songs so their numbers could be recorded by other underclass students for contact tracing purposes. There’s even more to the story, but this alone is surprising to us,” a concerned constituent told Rep. Melissa Litchfield (R-New Hampshire), according to a June 8 Facebook post.

One constituent likened the marking to a “scarlet letter” and asked Litchfield to go to the school board about it.

The elected official, who’s been an outspoken voice when it comes to vaccine privacy, wrote on Facebook “we are slowly robbing our children of the freedoms, that we have taken for granted for so long.”

“If the vaccination is effective, and at this point anyone within the state can have access to it (those vulnerable or not), what does it matter if the rest of the population is vaccinated? Aren’t those who have had the vaccine protected?” Litchfield questioned in the post.

In response, the school district told NBC Boston the markings were done for the purpose of contact tracing, which allowed all kids to attend the prom, regardless of their vaccination status.

“Our student and parent feedback has been extremely positive regarding the prom experience. We are aware that some concerns have been expressed that students were singled out or had their privacy violated. We made every effort possible – while adhering to contact tracing guidelines – to ensure that this did not happen,” Principal Mike Monahan told the outlet in a statement.

“We hope the community will understand that while no model is perfect, this model let the students enjoy a close to normal and highly desired experience to cap off their senior year. That’s the memory we want to leave them with.”

The district added that when students signed up for prom, they were told about the contact tracing system but Litchfield claimed the parents had no idea.

Source: NowTheEndBegins.com