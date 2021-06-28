Netflix Yet Again Pushing Satanism on Viewers: New Reality Dating Show Called ‘Sexy Beasts’ Where Contestants Try to Resemble Demons

I understand the concept behind a ‘blind date’, that causes you to focus on something other than whether or not a person is good looking, because looks aren’t everything, right? Right.

But the new Netflix series ‘Sexy Beasts’ goes waaaaaaaay past merely disguising the superficial, and winds up smack dab in the end times bible prophecy zone. For real. Better buckle up for this one, ‘Sexy Beasts’ is one Hell of a ride.

“There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.” Genesis 6:4 (KJB)

Dating show ‘Sexy Beasts’ makes a great segue into talking, once again, about how the whole world is seeming to shift right back to Genesis 6 in the Days of Noah.

Fallen angels having sex with human women who then give birth to a race of hybrid, transhumanism giants is what the Days of Noah is really all about. Jesus warns in Matthew 24 that the end times will be a whole lot like the Days of Noah, so that means that transhumanism will play a big role.

Netflix and ‘Sexy Beasts’ are much more timely than they think they are, wouldn’t you say?

Source and reference: NowTheEndBegins.com; YouTube.com