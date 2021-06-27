make a wish foundation announces they will only help fully vaccinated children
Make-A-Wish Foundation Announces They Will Only Help Fully Vaccinated Children

by Cassandra Fairbanks

Make-A-Wish Foundation CEO Richard Davis has announced in a video that they will only be helping vaccinated terminally ill children.

Children and any relatives accompanying them to get their wish will all need to have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior.

The charity said it will not require proof of vaccination but will make families sign a waiver saying that they are.

Davis did not appear to make any exceptions for children who are under 12-years-old and cannot be vaccinated in the video. The Gateway Pundit has reached out to them for clarification and will update when it is provided.

Wishes that involve air travel will resume as soon as September 15.

Hundreds of Thousands Take to the Streets in London to Protest And Fight for Their Children Previous post

