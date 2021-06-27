Latest UK Data: Vaccinated People 3-Times More Likely to Die from Delta Variant Than Unvaccinated

by Kelen McBreen

A report published Friday by the UK government agency Public Health England reveals individuals who received a COVID-19 vaccine are more than three times more likely to die from the Delta variant than unvaccinated people.

A briefing titled, “SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern and variants under investigation in England,” examined all currently known varients of COVID-19.

Regarding the most dangerous variant, the Delta, the UK government admits vaccinated people are 3.25 times more likely to die than those who did not take the experimental shot.

Out of 117 total deaths occurring within 28 days of infection, 44 of them were unvaccinated individuals.

Charts show one of the deceased had received their first vaccine dose within 21 days of dying and 19 of them received one vaccine dose more than 21 days before passing away.

50 people who died from the Delta variant took both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 70 out of the 27,192 vaccinated individuals in the study died, which is a 0.26% mortality rate.

Meanwhile, 44 out of the 53,822 unvaccinated people in the paper died, resulting in a 0.08% mortality.

A Wall Street Journal article published Friday showing preliminary findings by Israeli health officials revealed more than half of adults infected in an outbreak of the Delta variant in Israel received the vaccine.

“About half of adults infected in an outbreak of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in Israel were fully inoculated with the Pfizer Inc. vaccine,” WSJ writes.

Using the UK government charts above for reference, one can infer Israeli adults infected with the Delta variant who received one dose of the COVID-19 shot would put the number over half.

So, once again, the Delta variant is more dangerous for vaccinated people.

Of course, mainstream media is ignoring this data and instead, they’re claiming the Delta variant is a threat to unvaccinated people and that COVID-19 vaccines protect against it.

In fact, on Thursday, Joe Biden used the Delta variant to urge Americans to get vaccinated!

“Six hundred thousand-plus Americans have died, and with this delta variant you know there’s going to be others as well. You know it’s going to happen. We’ve got to get young people vaccinated,” Biden said at a community center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“The data couldn’t be clearer: If you’re vaccinated, you’re safe,” he added. “You are still at risk of getting seriously ill or dying if you in fact have not been vaccinated, that’s just the fact.”

Joe Biden’s official Twitter account also sent out a video on Thursday where Dr. Anthony Fauci urges Americans to get vaccinated, once again using the Delta variant to scare people into taking the experimental jab.

Here's the deal: The Delta variant is more contagious, it's deadlier, and it's spreading quickly around the world – leaving young, unvaccinated people more vulnerable than ever. Please, get vaccinated if you haven't already. Let's head off this strain before it's too late.

See the full UK briefing below:

