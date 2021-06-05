Must Watch: James Corbett Discussing Covid-19 ‘Pandemic’, Global Warming, Transhumanism

British author and journalist James Delingpole sits down for a wide-ranging interview with award-winning independent journalist James Corbett.

They discuss everything from the Covid19 “pandemic”, global warming, transhumanism and their own personal journeys from the mainstream to the alternative.

An award-winning investigative journalist, James Corbett has lectured on geopolitics at the University of Groningen’s Studium Generale, and delivered presentations on open source journalism at The French Institute for Research in Computer Science and Automation’s fOSSa conference, at TedXGroningen and at Ritsumeikan University in Kyoto.

He started The Corbett Report website in 2007 as an outlet for independent critical analysis of politics, society, history, and economics.

Since then he has written, recorded and edited thousands of hours of audio and video media for the website, including a podcast and several regular online video series.

James Corbett's podcast, articles and documentaries are available through corbettreport.com

Sources: Off-Guardian.org; Rumble.com