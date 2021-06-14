robert w. malone, m.d., m.s.
Inventor of mRNA Vaccine Technology Explains ‘How to Save the World, in Three Easy Steps’

Dr. Robert Malone is the inventor of mRNA Vaccine technology.

Steve Kirsch is a serial entrepreneur who has been researching adverse reactions to COVID vaccines. Dr. Bret Weinstein is an evolutionary biologist. Bret talks to Robert and Steve about the pandemic, treatment, and the COVID vaccines.

Robert W. Malone, M.D., M.S. / Image source

Dr. Robert W Malone, MD has also raised concerns about the genetic vaccines and hinted that ivermectin is probably “safe and effective” against COVID-19:

“What happens to confidence in public health and USG if ivermectin turns out to be safe and effective for COVID, and the genetic vaccines turn out to have signficant safety issues? This looks like a very plausible scenario from where I sit.”

Source: YouTube.com / Reference: Twitter

