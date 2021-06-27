hundreds of thousands take to the streets in london to protest and fight for their children
CoronavirusInspirationNews

Hundreds of Thousands Take to the Streets in London to Protest And Fight for Their Children

by Brian Shilhavy

Massive crowds took to the streets of London yesterday to protest against COVID tyranny.

hundreds of thousands take to the streets in london to protest and fight for their children

Video footage from the air and on the ground show massive crowds:

I like the sign this woman is holding in the first frame of the video clip below:

We’re Not From the Left or Right We’re From the Bottom and We’re Coming for Those on TOP!

It appears that race and political affiliation were put aside in this protest, which is what is needed if the masses are going to have any effect against the Globalists:

Saving the children from the bioweapon shots seemed to be a common theme:

People dancing to the song by British Rock Band Pink Floyd “Brick in the Wall”:

And where are similar protests in the USA?

Oh, that’s right. You have to go to a public school board meeting to see parents up in arms about COVID measures because they want to keep using the Nanny State’s school system to babysit their children so they don’t have to.

And if we do see protests, they will probably be much smaller than this one in London today, with BLMers on one side and Trump supporters on the other, and they won’t be protesting against the Globalists, but fighting each other instead.

If the masses do rise up together to overthrow tyranny, I’d bet on the UK over the US any day. It looks like they are fairly unified in taking down Boris Johnson and the rest of the hoodlums in Parliament.

CDC: 6,113 DEAD Following COVID-19 Injections Including 576 Abortions Previous post

Related Articles

cdc 6,113 dead following covid 19 injections including 576 abortions
CoronavirusVaccines

CDC: 6,113 DEAD Following COVID-19 Injections Including 576 Abortions

1 in 10 australians in victoria ‘seriously considered suicide’ during lockdown, 12% used substance abuse to cope
CoronavirusTyranny

Survey: 1 in 10 Australians in Victoria ‘Seriously Considered Suicide’ During Lockdown & 12% Used Substance Abuse to Cope

massive london protests against lockdowns 'enough is enough'
CoronavirusInspirationNewsTyranny

Breaking! MASSIVE London Protests Against Lockdowns: ‘Enough is Enough’

cdc vaers injuries covid vaccines
CoronavirusVaccines

Latest CDC VAERS Data Show Reported Injuries Surpass 7,000 in Ages 12 to 17 Following COVID Vaccines