Watch: G7 Pushes Mass Extermination

The start of the G7 was the predictable embarrassment only Joe Biden could deliver, complete with Biden’s trademark creepiness and moments of raging dementia, replete with cringe-worthy pandemic theatrics from the finest crop of globalist twits in human history.

by Jon Bowne

And what did the meeting of social engineers accomplish?

Biden and his UK partner in crime Boris Johnson have committed to a 15% global minimum tax amid talks of exemptions for China while G7 countries pledge to donate one billion vaccine doses globally by the end of 2022.

Because as the coronavirus continues to disappear, it’s vital that young people are poisoned at a record pace.