fire fauci act introduced for misinformation and cover up of covid 19 origin

American lawmakers have introduced the Fire Fauci Act with the intention to fire Dr Anthony Fauci for misinformation with regards to COVID-19 and for covering-up the origin of the virus.

The Fire Fauci Act will bring Fauci’s salary to $0 and require Senate confirmation to fill his position.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is the sponsor of the bill. She said Tuesday she was proud to sponsor the “Fire Fauci Act,” explaining Americans “deserve answers” to government shutdowns during 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greene said the act, if passed, will “bring Fauci’s salary to zero” and requires the U.S. Senate to confirm a replacement for his position.

According to federal salaries data available for last year, Anthony Fauci is the highest paid employee in the entire US government. In fact, Dr. Fauci even made more than the salary of the President of the United States.

“Dr. Fauci was not elected by the American people, he was not chosen to guide our economy, he was not chosen to rule over parents and their children’s education, but yet Dr. Fauci very much controlled our lives over the past year,” Greene said.

Earlier this month, thousands of Fauci’s emails became public, prompting outrage over his decision not to aggressively pursue the theory that coronavirus could have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China earlier.

Last year group of Indian scientists discovered that coronavirus was engineered with AIDS like insertions. After GreatGameIndia published the results of the study, it attracted heavy criticism to an extent that the authors were forced to retract their paper.

Fauci Emails have revealed that it was Dr Anthony Fauci himself who threatened the Indian scientists and forced them to withdraw their study linking COVID-19 to AIDS virus.

In the tweet, Greene wrote, “The American people deserve answers on the Wuhan lab & Fauci deserves to be held accountable!”

Today, I sent this letter to Joe Biden to demand an immediate investigation into Anthony Fauci’s lies and his potential involvement in the cover up of the origins of the China virus. The American people deserve answers on the Wuhan lab & Fauci deserves to be held accountable! pic.twitter.com/ka8PdgZrlk — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) June 4, 2021

In 2019, the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the organization led by Dr. Fauci, funded scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and other institutions for work on gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses.

A second phase of the project, beginning that year, included additional surveillance work but also gain-of-function research for the purpose of understanding how bat coronaviruses could mutate to attack humans.

Similar controversial research was also conducted by Dutch Virologist Ron Fouchier, a controversial figure in the field of Viroscience.

Ron Fouchier created world’s deadliest virus strain and his research sparked a global controversy to de-fund and shutdown such experiments.

Experts have raised concerns legally that such experiments could not only lead to a global pandemic but could also lead to bio-terrorism.