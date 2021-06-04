FauciEmails Smoking Gun: Fauci Was Informed of Hydroxychloroquine Success in Early 2020, But Lied to Public and MILLIONS Died

It’s been over a year since the WHO declared the coronavirus a pandemic after originally downplaying the threat. It is no secret that both the disease and the response to combat it following this SARS-CoV-2 outbreak in late 2019 have turned our world upside-down.

by Jim Hoft

Mandates, lockdowns, and guidelines seem to change every time Dr. Fauci opens his mouth.

All of these unprecedented rules were put into place, we were told, to slow down the spread of a disease that today is linked to the death of over half a million Americans and 3.7 million global citizens in the last year.

You would think that researchers would have concentrated on prophylactic and therapeutic solutions of this disease especially since this disease is a death sentence for the elderly, the obese, those with preexisting conditions.

The coronavirus doctors have forced children to avoid school, mask up, and get vaccinated.

One would think that after all this time there would be a consensus in the hospitals, in the nursing homes, and in other treatment centers on how to treat a Covid positive patient or resident.

This is not the case.

There still is no agreed-upon treatment plan for elderly patients who catch coronavirus to assist in their recovery.

The CDC and Dr. Fauci ignored treatment plans for coronavirus patients unless the person was under severe distress.

Cardiologist and Professor of Medicine Peter McCullough testified in Texas earlier this year. Dr. McCullough sees COVID patients and says 85% of COVID patients given multi-drug treatment plan recover from the disease with complete immunity.

McCullough added:

“The pandemic could have been over by now, he says, if those who tested positive for covid had been immediately treated before they fell ill enough to be hospitalized. He also says that thousands could have been, and still could be saved if the treatment protocol he and other physicians use were not suppressed.”

Dr. Fauci and the CDC and WHO suppressed this effective treatment plan and others.

And hundreds of thousands of innocents died.

And now this…

The c19hcq.com website tracks all of the international studies on hydroxychloroquine and its effects on the coronavirus.

There is now a new study and the results are SHOCKING: HCQ for COVID-19: real-time meta analysis of 245 studies.

HCQ is not effective when used very late with high dosages over a long period (RECOVERY/ SOLIDARITY), effectiveness improves with earlier usage and improved dosing. But early treatment consistently shows positive effects. That’s the science.

The numbers are astounding!

** Hydroxychloroquine worked on COVID-19 last spring.

** Hydroxychloroquine worked on COVID-19 last fall.

** Hydroxychloroquine worked on COVID-19 last winter.

** Hydroxychloroquine works on COVID-19 today.

India: COVID Cases Plummet After Government Promotes Use Of Ivermectin And Hydroxychloroquine

Dr. Fauci and the CDC banned HCQ as a treatment for coronavirus.

They lied about its effects.

They lied about its dangers.

Fauci lied and millions died

TGP contributor Larry Johnson touched on this on Wednesday night and took excerpts from Headline USA‘s reports on Dr. Fauci’s emails regarding hydroxychloroquine.

But the e-mails also showed that Fauci was more in the loop than he let on concerning some of the Trump administration’s proposed treatment solutions.

He notoriously second-guessed then-President Donald Trump during a press conference statement about the benefits of using hydroxychloroquine.

Fauci refuted President Trump in a White House press conference on March 25:

Although Fauci seemed taken aback and insisted that the “anecdotal” claims had yet to be conclusively studied, a month earlier he had been looped into an email to Pence on Feb. 29 in which a pair of Oklahoma physicians extensively discussed their research on it.

Fauci also responded to a Feb. 24 inquiry that noted that China had been reporting about its clinical studies with the drug.

“Is there any indication/data to substantiate this claim from China (attached publication) that chloroquine/ hydroxychloroquine can decrease COVID-19 infections and lung disease?” wrote Maryland pharmacologist Philip Gatti.

Fauci’s passive reply echoed what he would later convey on the national stage.

“There are no data in this brief report and so I have no way of evaluating their claim,” he wrote dismissively. “There are a lot of these types of claims going around,” he continued. “I would love to see their data.”

Then in May Dr. Fauci told CNN that hydroxychloroquine was actually “dangerous” and ineffective.

Dr. Fauci told CNN hydroxychloroquine was actually dangerous when used as a prophylactic against coronavirus. Hydroxychloroquine had been used safely for 65 years in millions of patients. And so the message was crafted that the drug is safe for its other uses, but dangerous when used for Covid-19.

This statement made headlines throughout the fake new media and it was a complete lie.

After Fauci’s statements on hydroxychloroquine, the tech giants began censoring any mention of the drug. The media mocked President Trump and anyone who suggested the drug was safe and effective. Doctors treating coronavirus patients were suspended from their social media accounts.

And hundreds of thousands of people died.

It was all based on a lie perpetrated by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

What is strange is that Dr. Fauci cheered HCQ use for treating the MERS coronavirus back in 2013. What changed?

When the history books are written Dr. Tony Fauci will go down as one of the greatest mass murderers of our day.

He funded the research on coronavirus in the US. Then he funded it in China after it was banned here. Then he downplayed the severity of the disease. Then he lied about a successful treatment for the dangerous man-made pathogen.

Fauci is a killer. Arrest Fauci.