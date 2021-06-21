eu’s database of adverse drug reactions for covid 19 shots 1.5 million injured (50% serious) & 15,472 dead
CoronavirusVaccines

EU’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 Shots: 1.5 Million Injured (50% SERIOUS) & 15,472 DEAD

by Brian Shilhavy

The European database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, which also tracks reports of injuries and deaths following the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines.”

eu’s database of adverse drug reactions for covid 19 shots 1.5 million injured (50% serious) & 15,472 dead

A subscriber from Europe recently emailed us and reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.

The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50, although there are some differences of opinions as to which countries are technically part of Europe.

So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured due to COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.

 

Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 Injections Hijack Your Cell’s Ribosomes and Churn Out Toxic Proteins That Attack Your Body Previous post

Related Articles

survey majority of physicians decline covid shots,
CoronavirusVaccines

Survey: Majority of Physicians Decline COVID Shots

in person schooling continues in utah as many districts across the nation struggle to return
CoronavirusHealthcare

University of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens on Children’s Face Masks

uk health data death rate from covid variant is six times higher for vaccinated than unvaccinated
CoronavirusVaccines

UK Health Data: Death Rate from COVID Variant is SIX TIMES Higher for Vaccinated than Unvaccinated

dr. peter mccullough covid vaccines have already killed 50,000 americans, according to whistleblowers
CoronavirusVaccines

Dr. Peter McCullough – COVID Vaccines Have Already Killed 50,000 Americans, According to Whistleblowers