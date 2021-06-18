biden’s epa deletes inconvenient data showing no man made climate change

by Ethan Huff

With Joe Biden now at the helm, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has decided to reinstate its Climate Change Indicator (CCI) platform, which is heavily manipulated to support the man-made climate change conspiracy theory.

By “disappearing” inconvenient data that goes against the prevailing narrative of the global warming cult, the EPA is misleading the public through the CCI into believing that the world is in dire straits concerning the condition of the climate.

Anthony Watts from Climate Realism says the EPA under China Joe is “playing fast and loose with climate facts.”

Historical temperature data is being altered or deleted whenever it contradicts the narrative that everything is getting hotter due to global warming.

“EPA has deleted its earlier web page Climate Change Indicators: High and Low Temperature and replaced it with a new one,” Watts explains.

“Previously, they showed the U.S. Heat Wave Index from 1895 to 2015 that clearly established the unique drought and heat period of the 1930s.”

As recently as May 1, 2021, the EPA deleted its old page for this data and replaced it with a new one that supports the idea that humans are causing the planet to “warm” by driving gas-powered vehicles and eating meat.

Before the change, there was a figure present on the site showing that the great “dust bowl” of the 1930s brought with it historically hot temperatures that blazed across the Plains, the Upper Midwest, and all throughout the Great Lake States.

The first few weeks of July 1936 brought the hottest known temperatures in the Upper Mississippi River Valley as well, resulting in thousands of deaths.

There were far fewer people in the U.S. back in the 1930s and much less “polluting” industry, it turns out. One would think that if things are so much worse today than they were back in the day that temperatures today would be substantially warmer than they were even in the 1930s.

Because of this “anomaly,” the EPA simply removed this contradictory data entirely in an attempt to rewrite history and pretend as though there was never a historic heat wave associated with the dust bowl.

“That long-standing heat wave index chart has now been replaced by a new chart which simply ‘disappears’ any notion of the great heat wave period of the 1930s,” Watts reveals.

“The EPA erased the previous data, substituting data more favorable to an alarmist narrative.”

EPA’s new heat waves data completely ignores dust bowl

The EPA still has a heat waves data page on its website that mentions past heat waves in relation to today’s heat waves. However, it completely ignores the dust bowl.

“The EPA has also added another new page Climate Change Indicators: Heat Waves that does not even contain the 1930s ‘dust bowl,’” says Watts.

“Instead, EPA’s report starts in the 1960s, a low-point for heatwaves in the 20th century … By starting the new graphs in the 1960s, rather than using all the available data back to 1895, EPA ensures a positive and uninterrupted upward trend in heat waves.”

The revisionist history now being promoted by the EPA makes it easy to dupe the unsuspecting public that is unaware of true history as to the real climate situation at hand.

The fact remains that the earth is constantly in a state of climate flux, and it has nothing to do with how many cars are on the road or how many burgers a person eats. Any claim to the contrary is based on lies and deception.

“It appears that we have entered the Soviet-style era of ‘disappearing’ charts and data,” Watts warns.