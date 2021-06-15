Dr. Stephanie Seneff Sounds Off on Covid Jab After Shocking Jump in Vaccine Deaths Reported at VAERS Tracking Site: ‘Worse Than the Disease’

by Cristina Laila

Dr. Stephanie Seneff sounded off on the Covid jab on Monday during an interview with Rose Unplugged 1320 AM WJAS.

Dr. Seneff went into great detail on how toxic the spike protein is and how the vaccine forces the body to make lots of the spike protein:

“[The vaccines] are making a spike protein that has been edited…it’s not a normal version of the spike protein, it’s been modified.”

The doctor explained the potential long term illnesses that could occur from getting the vaccine from inflammation in the brain to heart problems.

The number of deaths linked to vaccines this year has absolutely skyrocketed. According to the CDC’s own data, in 2021 n the first 3 months, the VAERS website recorded over 1,750 deaths due to vaccines in the US.

That number is now at 5,997.

“The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database contains information on unverified reports of adverse events (illnesses, health problems and/or symptoms) following immunization with US-licensed vaccines. Reports are accepted from anyone and can be submitted electronically at www.vaers.hhs.gov.”

European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 Shots: 13,867 DEAD and 1,354,336 Injuries

The doctor predicted an increase in Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases.

This interview with Dr. Stephanie Seneff is a must listen.

AUDIO:

