Important Interviews of the Week: Dr. Lee Merritt and JR Nyquist

Over the last week, I interviewed Dr. Lee Merritt, JR Nyquist and attorney Alan Dershowitz. (The Dershowitz interview, focused on the principle of free speech, will likely be posted tomorrow.)

Each of these interviews is crucial to watch. In the first interview, JR Nyquist offers a timely analysis of the military posturing of Russia and China, revealing why they both would love to see the United States overrun and destroyed.

With many global events seeming to point toward the possibility of world war, this interview helps explain exactly how China and Russia plan to defeat the United States in a very short amount of time.

As JR Nyquist reveals, the disturbing truth is that China has already infiltrated and overthrown nearly every institution in America — Big Tech, the media, universities, government, the sciences, professional sports, Hollywood and more — and now stands ready to pull the trigger on the final death strike against the USA (which involves physical occupation of the land and mass murder of the remaining survivors).

Watch the full interview here to learn the shocking details:

Dr. Lee Merritt has been tracking covid vaccine adverse reactions and seemingly bizarre technologies that are rumored to be part of the inoculation mix.

She joined me to discuss some of the buzz about superparamagnetic nanoparticles and SPIONs, which have been used in experimental medicine to invade neurological tissues and physically alter the behavior of lab mice.

Why are so many people who took the vaccine now behaving like mind-warped zombies? We don’t know all the answers, but there sure are a lot of questions that need to be raised.

Watch the full interview here:

