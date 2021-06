A Chinese government scientist who worked closely with researchers at the Wuhan lab filed a patent for a COVID-19 vaccine well before the disease was declared a global pandemic.

He was found dead 3 months later.

Atomic Bombshell: We Have Proof That Rothschilds Patented Covid-19 Biometric Tests In 2015

Watch below:

Still Denying The Rothschilds Are Behind The Great Reset? Stop, It’s Getting Ridiculous!

Sources: Summit.news; YouTube.com