CDC: 5,888 DEAD 329,021 Injured from COVID-19 Shots – More than Previous 29 Years of VAERS Vaccine Deaths

by Brian Shilhavy

Recorded deaths following the experimental COVID-19 injections soared this week as the CDC added more data yesterday into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a U.S. Government funded database that tracks injuries and deaths caused by vaccines.

While the information contained in VAERS is publicly available information, the corporate media continues to censor it, and anyone who dares to publish publicly available information from the U.S. Government is labeled as “fake news” by the “fact checkers.”

The data released yesterday, June 11, 2021, lists 5,888 deaths among 329,021 cases of injuries following COVID-19 shots. There are also another 5,884 life-threatening cases, 43,892 ER visits, 4,583 permanent disabilities, and 19,597 hospitalizations.

To put this into perspective, these totals represent a 6-month period since December, 2020, when the FDA gave emergency use authorization to these shots, and the death total now exceeds deaths recorded in VAERS following vaccinations for the past 29 years, since the beginning of 1992.

This is genocide. And as many dissenting medical doctors and scientists have stated, these are bioweapon shots designed by eugenicists to reduce the world’s population.

European Database Of Adverse Drug Reactions For COVID-19 Shots: 13,867 DEAD And 1,354,336 Injuries

CDC and FDA Finally Admit Heart Inflammation Problems Occurring from COVID Shots

The CDC and FDA met this past week on June 10, 2021, and finally admitted that there were hundreds of reported cases of Myocarditis and pericarditis (inflammation of the heart) following mRNA shots.

Prior to this meeting, the only thing they were willing to admit was that there were “rare” cases of blood clots in the brain, while choosing to ignore a myriad of other reported conditions, including many other types of blood clots.

The June 10th report stated that there were 216 reports of heart inflammation after the first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna shots, and 573 reports after the second shots.

The median age after the first shot was 30-years-old, while the median age after the second shot was only 24-years-old. It is affecting more than twice as many males as females.

Given the fact that these reported cases represent only a tiny minority of actual cases, due to the passive nature of reporting to VAERS, it is obvious that we have a national crisis on our hands caused by the pharmaceutical companies and their experimental shots.

The government is not your friend, and it doesn’t matter if you live in a Red or Blue State, as they are all pro-vaccine.

While some Red State governors have taken action to prevent discrimination via Vaccine Passports, not a single governor in the U.S. has come forward to put a stop to the massive campaigns to inject as many people as possible with these bioweapons, which are now focused on children, even though they have the power to do so through their executive powers.

Not one. They are ALL complicit with murder.