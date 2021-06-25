boom! google funded virus research by wuhan lab linked scientist 'one of the biggest scandals for a hundred years'
BOOM! Google Funded Virus Research by Wuhan Lab-Linked Scientist: ‘One of the Biggest Scandals for a Hundred Years’

After spending much of the past year suppressing information related to the Wuhan lab leak, it has now emerged that Google funded virus research carried out by Wuhan-linked scientist Peter Daszak.

Yes, really.

NurPhoto/HECTOR RETAMAL via Getty Images

Until recently, those who dared voice their contention that the virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology found themselves being censored and in some cases banned by Google-owned YouTube.

Now we realize why.

Google had been funding the Wuhan lab-linked organization led by Daszak – EcoHealth Alliance – for over a decade.

“The tech giant’s charity arm, Google.org, has repeatedly provided financial backing for research and studies carried out by scandal-hit Daszak and his New York-based EcoHealth Alliance,” reports the Daily Mail.

“The financial ties, which were first reported by The National Pulse, are disclosed in various scientific studies dating back to at least 2010.”

A 2010 study on bat flaviviruses that lists Daszak as a co-author credits Google.org for an unspecified amount of funding.

That study was also funded by the National Institutes of Health and the United States Agency for International Development’s emerging pandemic threat program.

Similarly, a 2015 paper on herpes lists Daszak and also credits Google.org for its support.

More recently, EcoHealth Alliance researchers authored a report on a 2018 study that looked at ‘perceptions associated with transmission of pathogens with pandemic potential in highly exposed human populations at the animal-human interface’.

The report noted it was ‘made possible’ by Google.org’s funding.

According to political advisor Steve Hilton, the story represents “one of the biggest scandals for… a hundred years.”

google funded covid 19 research

Daszak had previously sent an email to Dr. Anthony Fauci at the start of the pandemic thanking him for dismissing claims that the virus had escaped from the lab.

Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance group had long term extensive financial ties to gain of function research carried out at the lab.

Despite this, the scientist was later appointed to lead a WHO investigation into the lab which lasted for just 3 hours before Daszak’s team poured cold water on the lab leak hypothesis.

Dr. Daszak was also appointed as a COVID-19 fact-checker by Facebook, further empowering him to censor information and blacklist those who spoke out about the lab leak theory.

Lancet’s Infamous Covid Disinformation Campaign Was Orchestrated By Fauci’s Buddy, Peter Daszak.

So in other words, major social media networks conspired to bury the issue while dishonestly claiming they were countering ‘medical misinformation’.

As we highlighted earlier, despite Daszak’s glaring conflict of interest, he was also tapped to head up the Lancet’s UN backed commission to investigate the origins of the coronavirus, although he has now been dismissed from that role.

Sources: Summit.news; YouTube.com

