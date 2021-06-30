The 2,000-Year-Old ‘Book of Giants’ Describes How the Nephilim Were Destroyed

Over 50 years ago, researchers came across one of the most important archaeological discoveries of the century when they discovered thousands of ancient scrolls. Among them, they found The Book of Giants which speaks of the Nephilim and their destruction.

One of the most important archaeological discoveries was made at the Qumran Caves over half a century ago.

Among the artifacts discovered were thousands of antique scrolls that offered extremely important insight into our past. Many of these scrolls helped complete a lost fragment in Earth’s history.

But in addition to the numerous scrolls, archaeologists were surprised when they stumbled across a rare and unusual text: an ancient scroll that describes the demise of the ancient Nephilim.

Called the Book fo Giants, it speaks about the creatures that inhabited our planet in the distant past and how they were destroyed.

But what are the Nephilim? According to mainstream historians, these beings are mythical creatures that didn’t actually exist on our planet.

However, the truth behind the Nephilim might be more mysterious than any of us imagined.

Starting from the beginning, we must understand that even today in the 21st century, the word ‘Nephilim‘ is not fully understood.

Throughout the years, scholars have proposed a number of etymologies, among them: ‘The Fallen, ‘Apostates’, and even ‘those that cause others to fall.’

But regardless of their name and the meaning, the enigmatic Nephilim have long been considered the giant beings that inhabited our planet in the distant past.

There are several ancient texts that make reference to the Nephilim. One of those texts is the Book of Genesis, which undoubtedly describes these mysterious beings.

Most of the information gathered today comes from the apocryphal Book of Enoch. This ancient work is historically attributed to Noah’s great-grandfather.

Enoch plays a very important role in history and curiously, is one of the most mysterious characters in the Book of Genesis.

According to the Book of Genesis, Enoch lived for a staggering 265 years. He was taken before God and: “he walked with God: and he was no more; for God took him.”

During this time, our planet is said to have been inhabited by ‘Angels’ who interacted for years with mortal people, eventually interbreeding with the “daughters of men” which lead to the creation of a race of beings describes as being unnaturally strong, referred to as giant hybrids, or the Nephilim.

But the stories about the Nephilim differ in the Book of Genesis and the ancient scrolls found in the Qumran Caves. The Book of Giants – which by the way is incomplete — offers a different perspective about the Nephilim.

According to the ancient text, the Giants — The Nephilim — became aware that due to their violent ways, they face an imminent destruction. They asked Enoch to speak on their behalf to God.

The ancient texts detail how the Nephilim lived on Earth and created chaos and destruction. At one point in history, they began having prophetic dreams of Armageddon, as fear swept through their hearts.

According to the texts, the first of the Nephilim to have such prophetic dreams was Mahway, the Titan son of the angel Barakel. According to his dream, a huge tablet was submerged under water, as the tablet surfaces only three names are left. This is believed to symbolize the Great Flood and eventual distribution of all but Noah’s sons.

2Q26 [ . . . ] they drenched the tablet in the wa[ter . . . ] 2[ . . . ] the waters went up over the [tablet . . . ] 3[ . . . ] they lifted out the tablet from the water of [ . . . ] (Source)

The Nephilim were unsure about the meanings of their dreams, and they spent time debating what Mahway had dreamed. However, they were unsuccessful in interpreting the meaning. Not long passed and two more Giants Ohya and Hahya, the sons of the fallen angel Shemyaza began having similar dreams: Ohya and Hahya dreamed a tree being uprooted all except three of its root.

Thereupon two of them had dreams 4and the sleep of their eye, fled from them, and they arose and came to [ . . . and told] their dreams, and said in the assembly of [their comrades] the monsters 6[ . . . In] my dream I was watching this very night 7[and there was a garden . . . ] gardeners and they were watering 8[ . . . two hundred trees and] large shoots came out of their root 9[ . . . ] all the water, and the fire burned all 10[the garden . . . ] They found the giants to tell them 11[the dream . . . ] (Source)

Once the Giants became aware of the prophetic nature of their dreams, they sought out help from Enoch.

[ . . . to Enoch] the noted scribe, and he will interpret for us 12the dream. Thereupon his fellow Ohya declared and said to the Giants, 13I too had a dream this night, O giants, and, behold, the Ruler of Heaven came down to earth 14[ . . . ] and such is the end of the dream.

[Thereupon] all the giants [and monsters! grew afraid 15and called Mahway. He came to them and the Giants pleaded with him and sent him to Enoch 16[the noted scribe]. They said to him, Go [ . . . ] to you that 17[ . . . ] you have heard his voice. And he said to him, He wil1 [ . . . and] interpret the dreams [ . . . ] Col. 3 3[ . . . ] how long the Giants have to live. [ . . . ] (Source)

However, Enoch wasn’t on Earth anymore, so the Nephilim sent out one of them on a cosmic journey. After the cosmic journey, Mahway comes to Enoch and makes his request.

Notice the peculiar description:

[ . . . he mounted up in the air] 41ike strong winds, and flew with his hands like ea[gles . . . he left behind] 5the inhabited world and passed over Desolation, the great desert [ . . . ] 6and Enoch saw him and hailed him, and Mahway said to him [ . . . ] 7hither and thither a second time to Mahway [ . . . The Giants away 8your words, and all the monsters of the earth. If [ . . . ] has been carried [ . . . ] 9from the days of [ . . . ] their [ . . . ] and they will be added [ . . . ] 10[ . . . ] we would know from you their meaning [ . . . ] 11[ . . . two hundred tr]ees that from heaven [came down . . . ] (Source)

If we analyze the above text carefully, a peculiar interpretation can be derived from it: „…He mounted up in the air… with his hands like eagles… he left behind the inhabited world and passed over Desolation…“

Interestingly, many people would agree that described in this ancient text is a journey that leads towards space, leaving the planet behind… describing the rest of the planet as the traveler was leaving Earth’s atmosphere.

It can all be resumed to our personal interpretation, which eventually depends on of our beliefs.

Returning to the Book of Giants, we find that Enoch sends Mahway back to Earth, promising only that he shall speak to God on behalf of the Nephilim.

However, the tablets Enoch Sent as a response did not bring good news for the Giants:

4Q530 Frag. 2 The scribe [Enoch . . . ] 2[ . . . ] 3a copy of the second tablet that [Epoch] se[nt . . . ] 4in the very handwriting of Enoch the noted scribe [ . . . In the name of God the great] 5and holy one, to Shemihaza and all [his companions . . . ] 61et it be known to you that not [ . . . ] 7and the things you have done, and that your wives [ . . . ] 8they and their sons and the wives of [their sons . . . ] 9by your licentiousness on the earth, and there has been upon you [ . . . and the land is crying out] 10and complaining about you and the deeds of your children [ . . . ] 11the harm that you have done to it. [ . . . ] 12until Raphael arrives, behold, destruction [is coming, a great flood, and it will destroy all living things] 13and whatever is in the deserts and the seas. And the meaning of the matter [ . . . ] 14upon you for evil. But now, loosen the bonds bi[nding you to evil . . . ] l5and pray. (Source)

