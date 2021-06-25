first autopsy of covid vaccinated patient found viral rna in every organ of body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals.

The scientific report out of Germany published by the International Journal of Infectious Diseases in June examined the autopsy of an 86-year-old man who had received a single dose of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine but died 4 weeks later after becoming infected with the virus by a nearby patient at a hospital.

From the “First case of postmortem study in a patient vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2“:

We report on an 86-year-old male resident of a retirement home who received vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. Past medical history included systemic arterial hypertension, chronic venous insufficiency, dementia and prostate carcinoma. On January 9, 2021, the man received lipid nanoparticle-formulated, nucleoside-modified RNA vaccine BNT162b2 in a 30 μg dose. On that day and in the following 2 weeks, he presented with no clinical symptoms.

On day 18, he was admitted to hospital for worsening diarrhea. Since he did not present with any clinical signs of COVID-19, isolation in a specific setting did not occur. Laboratory testing revealed hypochromic anemia and increased creatinine serum levels. Antigen test and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for SARS-CoV-2 were negative.

But the study notes that by day 25, that vaccinated patient had tested positive for COVID-19, presumably from a nearby COVID-infected patient in his hospital room, and died of kidney and respiratory failure the following day.

High viral RNA loads were present in nearly all the vaccinated patient’s organs.

“In summary, the results of our autopsy case study in a patient with mRNA vaccine confirm the view that by first dose of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 immunogenicity can already be induced, while sterile immunity is not adequately developed,” the study concluded.

In other words, although the COVID-19 vaccine triggered an immune response within the body, it didn’t appear to stop the spread of the virus throughout the body.

This is just more bombshell scientific evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine likely does more harm than good, and may actually even accelerate the spread of the coronavirus.